Trucks block N3 freeway on Gauteng's East Rand

Roads were closed after trucks blocked the N3 freeway.

The EMPD says the reasoning behind the incident is unknown at this stage.

News24 understands that it is linked to a nationwide truck strike.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) confirmed that trucks blocked parts of the N3 freeway on the East Rand on Monday, but authorities do not know the reason behind the action.

"We would have loved to furnish more information on the matter, but pure speculation will only leave a great sense of confusion.

"We were not privy to engage those "striking" truck drivers, as our sole mandate was to get traffic back to its normal flow. We were instructing the drivers thereof to move their vehicles," EMPD's spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, told News24.

News24, though, understands that it is linked to a nationwide strike by members of the All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA).

The secretary of the ATDFASA, Sifiso Nyathi, told The Witness they would be marching to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The Witness reported that the demands included, among other things, the removal of all foreign national truck drivers from the freight industry with immediate effect, a 15% salary increase for all local drivers, for workers without permits to be removed from trucks, and for all trucks registered in South Africa to be driven by South Africans.

Kaya FM News reported that members marched to the National Bargaining Council offices in Braamfontein to deliver the demands.

[WATCH] Truck Drivers associated with the All Truck Drivers Forum & Allied South Africa have been marching outside the National Bargaining Council offices in Braamfontein, to deliver their memorandum of demands. @KayaNews pic.twitter.com/GIXG83pdRM — Buhle Mbhele ?? (@buhlembhele_) February 28, 2022

In a statement on Monday, the Road Freight Association (RFA) said the industry was being held to ransom and attacked by parties unhappy with conditions within the sector.

"The RFA has repeatedly called on the SAPS to protect the lives and health of our drivers, to protect the vehicles and cargoes of our members and to ensure that, while there is the right to highlight and discuss issues, the blatant disregard of anyone else's right to safety, security, employment and the opportunity to operate a business for the betterment of all cannot be tolerated," RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said.

The RFA said such attacks could not continue to be absorbed, adding that South Africa was losing any sense of safety and efficiency in terms of moving goods through the country to the ports."We are beginning to feel the backlash from neighbouring countries. We must fix this now," he said.