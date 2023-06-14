Trucks looted, rubber bullets fired during volatile service delivery protest in Diepkloof

Trucks were looted and several roads were blocked off during a service delivery protest in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday morning, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said.



JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the N1 north and N12 in the area were blocked off.

But law enforcement agencies have since cleared the roads.

"Residents of Diepkloof aare protesting over service delivery issues, which include [issues relating to] electricity, water and sanitation, and housing.

"Officers from [the] JMPD and SA Police Service were deployed. We have received earlier reports of trucks being looted, but the officers managed to disperse the volatile protesters from the freeway, using rubber bullets," Fihla said.

??Alert??



The N12 & N1 North being closed off to traffic at the Diepkloof I/C next to Diepkloof Hostel. Expect closures on Chris Hani Rd btw Collinder Rd & the N12 exit. Avoid & use Golden Highway, Ben Naude Dr, Rand Show Rd or Soweto Highway as alt routes. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/xRrmpwrtHr — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) June 14, 2023

He said the obstructions on the N1 and N12 were cleared.

"Traffic is free flowing. However, motorists are urged to avoid Chris Hani Road, between Collinder Road and the N12 exit.

"The situation remains tense as officers continue to monitor the protest."







