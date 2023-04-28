Truman Prince loses bid to appeal court ruling on acting manager appointment

Beaufort West politician Truman Prince was dealt another blow this week when the Western Cape High Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal a ruling that his appointment as the acting manager of the Central Karoo District Municipality was invalid.



Local government MEC Anton Bredell lodged the initial application to challenge Prince's appointment.

According to the judgment, Prince served as the municipal manager between December 2004 and 27 August 2007 - a period of two years and eight months - but it was not long enough.

He needed another two years and four months of senior management experience, and his time as a politically appointed mayor did not count.

Judge Patrick Gamble declared his appointment "null and void".

Prince lodged an application for leave to appeal the decision, alleging that the court erred in finding that his work experience at the municipality as a senior manager could not be taken into account when the requisite period of experience under the Systems Act was considered.

The municipality did not seek leave to appeal the order.

In his ruling on the leave to appeal application on Monday, Gamble said: "The primary issue that arises in this application is the question of mootness. It is common cause that Prince's appointment expires on 30 April 2023 - that is, the express wording of S54A(2A)(a) of the Systems Act. Any prospective appeal, whether it be to the SCA (Supreme Court of Appeal) or to a full Bench in this division, will not be heard by that date.

"In the circumstances, if leave is granted, when any such appeal is ultimately heard, it will be moot. This is common cause between the parties and disposes of any argument that a prospective appeal has reasonable prospects of success."

Prince, who was once the mayor of Beaufort West, told News24 he was "deeply disappointed".

He said:

I'm disappointed that a white man (Gamble) does not recognise a coloured. The judge did not take into account all the facts and my qualifications.

He added that he intended to approach the SCA.

"... this is nonsense," he said.

Bredell's spokesperson, Wouter Kriel, said: "We take note of the judgment. Service delivery to the community and stability in the management of Beaufort West continue to be our focus."



