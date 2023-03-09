'Trusted' gardener accused of killing Cape Town school teacher might take plea deal

A Durbanville gardener might take a plea deal for the murder of popular Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk.

The 11th hour decision was announced as a possibility at court on Wednesday.

He will return to court on Tuesday for an update on whether he plans to go ahead with the plea, or go on trial.

A "trusted" gardener might enter into a plea deal for the murder of teacher Helga van Wyk at her home in Durbanville, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.

The 11th-hour decision led to a postponement to 14 March for the agreement to be finalised and confirmed by the court if it does go ahead.

Van Wyk and her advocate husband Johann were unwinding at home on the evening of 9 June 2019 when their dogs became restless.

Johann let them out but brought them in again because they were barking.

Van Wyk went to let them out again, but when she let them in, she was attacked and stabbed to death.

Johann heard her scream and went to investigate. He was stabbed and robbed of his cellphone, bank card and PIN, and left for dead. His attacker tried to steal his Fortuner but crashed the car into a wall.

Johann managed to get himself to the hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the neighbourhood watch told their son that something was going on at his parents' house because the gate was open.

He lived in the vicinity so went to investigate and found his mother, a popular teacher at Monument Park High School in Kraaifontein, dead.

A total of R3 000 was withdrawn from Johann's account, and police obtained CCTV footage of the person drawing the money.

Khuthadzo Lucas Makhado was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, house breaking, robbery, attempted theft of a vehicle, and fraud.



In terms of the Older Person's Act - Van Wyk was over the age of 60 - the court is entitled to sentence Makhado to life in prison should he be found guilty.



