1h ago

Share

'Trusted' gardener accused of killing Cape Town school teacher might take plea deal

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Helga van Wyk was murdered in 2019.
Helga van Wyk was murdered in 2019.
Facebook
  • A Durbanville gardener might take a plea deal for the murder of popular Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk.
  • The 11th hour decision was announced as a possibility at court on Wednesday. 
  • He will return to court on Tuesday for an update on whether he plans to go ahead with the plea, or go on trial.

A "trusted" gardener might enter into a plea deal for the murder of teacher Helga van Wyk at her home in Durbanville, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday. 

The 11th-hour decision led to a postponement to 14 March for the agreement to be finalised and confirmed by the court if it does go ahead. 

Van Wyk and her advocate husband Johann were unwinding at home on the evening of 9 June 2019 when their dogs became restless. 

Johann let them out but brought them in again because they were barking. 

Van Wyk went to let them out again, but when she let them in, she was attacked and stabbed to death. 

Johann heard her scream and went to investigate. He was stabbed and robbed of his cellphone, bank card and PIN, and left for dead. His attacker tried to steal his Fortuner but crashed the car into a wall.

Johann managed to get himself to the hospital for treatment.

READ | Man arrested for murder of Cape Town teacher Helga van Wyk

In the meantime, the neighbourhood watch told their son that something was going on at his parents' house because the gate was open.

He lived in the vicinity so went to investigate and found his mother, a popular teacher at Monument Park High School in Kraaifontein, dead.

A total of R3 000 was withdrawn from Johann's account, and police obtained CCTV footage of the person drawing the money.

Khuthadzo Lucas Makhado was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, house breaking, robbery, attempted theft of a vehicle, and fraud. 

In terms of the Older Person's Act - Van Wyk was over the age of 60 - the court is entitled to sentence Makhado to life in prison should he be found guilty. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
helga van wykjohann van wykwestern capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
29% - 1549 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 337 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 295 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
59% - 3169 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.57
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.02
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
937.24
+0.1%
Palladium
1,364.20
-0.4%
Gold
1,813.66
-0.0%
Silver
20.02
-0.0%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,868
0.0%
All Share
77,742
0.0%
Resource 10
65,410
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,090
0.0%
Financial 15
16,351
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

29m ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

29m ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo