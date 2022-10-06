Tsakane residents threaten violence if seven EMPD cops charged with murder get bail

Tsakane residents have promised unrest should seven officers accused of the murder of Kwenzokwakhe Shabalala be granted bail.

The community is opposed to their release after Shabalala was killed and another resident was shot.

Shabalala, who was unarmed, was murdered last month.

The community of Tsakane has vowed to unleash unrest should seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers be granted bail.

On Thursday, the packed Tsakane Magistrate's Court heard that residents were angered by the seven men accused of brutally killing unarmed Kwenzokwakhe Shabalala, 23, and shooting Zenzele Mgaga, who survived.

The officers were arrested after allegedly killing Shabalala at his home in Langaville, Extension 6, in Tsakane, on 8 September.

According to testimony from Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) senior investigator Nomsa Masuku, one of the surviving victims was arrested twice after clashing with EMPD officers.

“The victim doesn't want to see EMPD officers. EMPD officers outside this court building assaulted him. He was arrested and later released by this court.

“The victim was later rearrested for attempting to run down EMPD officers with a car outside this court. The victim was again released on bail,” Masuku testified.

Masuku pleaded with the court not to grant bail to Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer, 62.

Masuku feared that their release could endanger lives of witnesses based on how they conducted themselves on 8 September.

“There is a likelihood they would interfere directly or indirectly with witnesses. They might evade trial. The state has a strong case against them. No matter how stringent their bail conditions would be, they may be breached with ease.

“They are familiar with witnesses. They have the knowledge of evidence that might be produced. They work in the area.”

Masuku said the intimidation of witnesses was "highly probable" as their addresses were known to the officers.

"Their release on bail will cause public outcry and a loss of public confidence in the justice system," Masuku testified.

“The family of the deceased, the community of Tsakane, and the community of Ladysmith where Shabalala was buried are disturbed by this incident,” said Masuku.

She accused the officers of targeting and killing an innocent young man who posed no threat to them.

“The motive of the killing is unknown. The motive for shooting Zenzele Mgaga is unknown. He was never arrested after a case was opened against him by Mtetwa. The trauma the Mgaga and Shabalala families and the Tsakane community are going through is unbearable.

“The community of Tsakane is angry and feels unsafe. Once the news that they have been granted bail is spread, the community may hold protests. They had already protested, marched to Tsakane police station and threatened to damage EMPD vehicles.”

Media presence

Masuku continued: “The community and families of the victims are always present outside court to hear if they will be released. The media has interests in the matter due to the manner in which Shabalala was killed by officers who concealed his body and tampered with evidence.

“The officers' safety is not guaranteed as the community threatens to take the law into their own hands. The community has threatened that if released, they will make Tsakane ungovernable. I'm of the opinion that they shouldn't be granted bail.”

Mgaga was shot once in his right thigh allegedly by Mtetwa, the court earlier heard.

The officers are facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Mtetwa faces another charge of attempted murder.

The hearing continues on 10 October.