36m ago

add bookmark

Tsakani Maluleke gets nod from Parliament to be SA's next Auditor-General

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
Deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke.
  • Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved Tsakani Maluleke as the new incoming Auditor-General of SA (AGSA).
  • Maluleke becomes the first woman to head the Office of the AG.
  • All 299 MPs present in the National Assembly voted in support of Maluleke's appointment.

Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved Tsakani Maluleke's nomination to replace outgoing Kimi Makwethu as Auditor-General, a top anti-graft position whose investigations has revealed the deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement in government.

Maluleke served as a deputy since 2014 to Makwethu, who's term of office comes to an end next month.

Maluleke's appointment was approved with all 299 MPs present voting in support of it.

Chairperson of the ad-hoc committee on the appointment of the AG, Nokuzola Tolashe, said Maluleke's experience as the deputy AG served as an advantage.

"We are recommending the name of a woman for this important position. This is the first time since democracy it is happening in a male dominated sector. Her appointment will strengthen women empowerment," she said.

READ | Deputy Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke gets the nod for top job

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Maluleke was not only their first choice candidate, but also that of the committee.

"All candidates that applied for the position, in particular those shortlisted for the role are deserving of a word of thanks. She was not only our first choice but was unanimously elected by the entire committee. Maluleke not only possesses the necessary qualifications and experience, she has demonstrated the necessary leadership qualities," he said.

DA MP Jan de Villiers said: "The president had asked us to all work together. In this committee, I saw first-hand what happens when politicians work together for South Africa and not their political parties. Maluleke is the best candidate, she was not chosen because of any politics. She was chosen because she was the best candidate."

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the ANC had no doubt that Maluleke's appointment would contribute to the empowerment of women.

ALSO READ | Only 2 women in the running for top Auditor-General post

"Her brilliant set of skills as an experienced chartered accountant with vast auditing credentials with specialised knowledge of and experience in state finances and public administration was given due regard with this appointment. The ANC caucus further supports the professional, fair and transparent manner in which the process was undertaken by the ad-hoc committee and in line with constitutional provisions amidst constraints caused by the pandemic," Majodina said.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said the decision was unanimous, which proved that all parties could work together.

"She has a solid track record. She will take up a job when the AG has more power to hold officials personally liable for lost state funds. We look forward to more action in this regard given the Covid-19 corruption and tenders," she said.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said it was the first time "in a long time" that Parliament unanimously voted in favour on a matter.

House chairperson Mmatlala Grace Boroto concurred with Mazzone.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bad situation made worse: AG says govt deficiencies compromised Covid-19 tenders
Parly committee interviews candidates vying to become next Auditor-General
Municipalities' finances managed in ways contrary to recognised accounting disciplines - AG
Read more on:
parliamentauditor general
Lottery
7 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9142 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.12
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.06
(+0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.06
(+0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.13)
Gold
1909.46
(+0.40)
Silver
24.45
(+0.82)
Platinum
884.00
(+1.60)
Brent Crude
40.81
(-3.00)
Palladium
2340.99
(-0.28)
All Share
54079.43
(-1.48)
Top 40
49560.81
(-1.44)
Financial 15
10503.32
(-1.33)
Industrial 25
74333.65
(-0.17)
Resource 10
50405.50
(-3.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo