Tsakani Maluleke gets nod from Parliament to be SA's next Auditor-General

Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved Tsakani Maluleke's nomination to replace outgoing Kimi Makwethu as Auditor-General, a top anti-graft position whose investigations has revealed the deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement in government.

Maluleke served as a deputy since 2014 to Makwethu, who's term of office comes to an end next month.

Maluleke's appointment was approved with all 299 MPs present voting in support of it.

Chairperson of the ad-hoc committee on the appointment of the AG, Nokuzola Tolashe, said Maluleke's experience as the deputy AG served as an advantage.

"We are recommending the name of a woman for this important position. This is the first time since democracy it is happening in a male dominated sector. Her appointment will strengthen women empowerment," she said.

IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Maluleke was not only their first choice candidate, but also that of the committee.

"All candidates that applied for the position, in particular those shortlisted for the role are deserving of a word of thanks. She was not only our first choice but was unanimously elected by the entire committee. Maluleke not only possesses the necessary qualifications and experience, she has demonstrated the necessary leadership qualities," he said.

DA MP Jan de Villiers said: "The president had asked us to all work together. In this committee, I saw first-hand what happens when politicians work together for South Africa and not their political parties. Maluleke is the best candidate, she was not chosen because of any politics. She was chosen because she was the best candidate."

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the ANC had no doubt that Maluleke's appointment would contribute to the empowerment of women.

"Her brilliant set of skills as an experienced chartered accountant with vast auditing credentials with specialised knowledge of and experience in state finances and public administration was given due regard with this appointment. The ANC caucus further supports the professional, fair and transparent manner in which the process was undertaken by the ad-hoc committee and in line with constitutional provisions amidst constraints caused by the pandemic," Majodina said.

ACDP MP Steve Swart said the decision was unanimous, which proved that all parties could work together.

"She has a solid track record. She will take up a job when the AG has more power to hold officials personally liable for lost state funds. We look forward to more action in this regard given the Covid-19 corruption and tenders," she said.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said it was the first time "in a long time" that Parliament unanimously voted in favour on a matter.

House chairperson Mmatlala Grace Boroto concurred with Mazzone.

