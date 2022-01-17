Tshegofatso Pule: Accused mastermind's trial postponed until next Monday

Ntuthuko Shoba's trial has been delayed by one week.

The court heard that there was a delay with the re-imaging of devices.

The case returns to court on 24 January 2022.

Ntuthuko Shoba's trial, the man accused of plotting Tshegofatso Pule's murder, has been delayed by another week following a postponement in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg on Monday.

This comes after State Advocate Faghre Mohamed indicated to the court that there had been a delay with the "re-imaging of devices" pertaining to the case.

Mohamed further stated that the request emanated from the defence on 3 November last year.

As a result, Ntuthuko Shoba's trial was postponed to Monday 24 January.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020. She was eight months pregnant at the time and it is believed that Shoba was the unborn child's father.

At the time of her disappearance, her family had told media that the 28-year-old beautician had gone to visit Shoba – who they described as her boyfriend – because they were going to buy clothes for the child.

Shoba was implicated in the murder of Pule after the State secured a guilty plea from Muzikayise Malephane in January last year.

Malephane admitted to killing Pule allegedly upon instruction from Shoba.

News24 reported in February that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had sentenced Malephane to 20 years in prison for murder, five years for defeating the ends of justice, and five years for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Shoba, a former JSE analyst, was arrested at his Florida home in February and has been in custody ever since, after his bail application was dismissed three times.

He is facing a charge of premeditated murder.

The 28-year-old beautician's murder sparked outrage across the country as several women and children had been killed in gender-based violence and femicide incidents across the country.

