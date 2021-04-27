1h ago

Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged accomplice says State was selective about texts between him and deceased

Canny Maphanga
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Photo: Trevor Kunene/Gallo Images/Daily Sun
  • The alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule has told the court that the State was selective in the evidence it revealed before the court.
  • The State, however, argued that they did not even get to the "explosive messages".
  • Bail judgment to be delivered on 7 May.

The alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule told the court that the State was selective about texts between him and the deceased.

"I further submit, on behalf of the applicant, that the State even today still plays in court, selectively, WhatsApp texts between me and the deceased ... to show the court that me and the deceased had an unhappy relationship and neglected the full picture in what can assist the court to reach a fair and just conclusion in order to decide my release on bail," Advocate Shaddy Sithole said on behalf of his client Ntuthuko Shoba.

The State, however, disagreed with this argument, intimating that the messages revealed by the State were only the tip of the iceberg.

In response State prosecutor Paseka Temeki said:

I must warn my learned friend that if I had to read all those messages, from the time that we have them in January, they are very explosive. He wouldn't want this court to hear [them].

Shoba appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday in a second bid for bail where the State is opposing bail, citing among other things that he has not shown exceptional circumstances and that he is not a suitable candidate for bail.

After being arrested in February, he faces a charge of premeditated murder shortly after the man who confessed to murdering her, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State witness.

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder.

In his second bid, Shoba argued, among other things, that the State has selective evidence that it has revealed to the court.

Shoba responded to the State's argument that WhatsApp texts revealed a starkly different image than what he had initially told the court.

The 32-year-old former JSE analyst had previously told the court that he was happy with the idea of being a father and, "... to think he can kill his own flesh and blood is nonsense", News24 reported at the time.

Tshegofatso Pule
Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found stabbed and hanged in a veld on Monday. She was eight months pregnant.
Twitter @Keba99, Twitter

The WhatsApp texts shared by State Prosecutor Temeki however, tell a different story.

During Shoba's last appearance, the lower court was taken through several messages between the former lovers.

In one of the messages Pule sent Shoba, she told him that he was not there for her because he wanted her to terminate their second child together. She pleaded for his support and informed him that she was not going to do it again.

The court also heard how Pule was frustrated by his ill-treatment and failure to support her emotionally and financially.

It also heard how, when Pule was seven months pregnant, she was given tablets by Shoba, after which she experienced excruciating abdominal pains, News24 reported at the time.

Bail judgment will be delivered on 7 May.

