Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged mastermind behind pregnant girlfriend's murder denied bail, again

Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, has failed in his second bid for bail.

Shoba is facing a charge of premeditated murder after Muzikayise Malephane pleaded guilty to the murder and turned State witness in February. Malephane alleged that he was hired by Shoba to kill killing the 28-year-old beautician and make it look like a suicide.

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death and was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020.

Shoba was previously denied bail in March.





