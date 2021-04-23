1h ago

add bookmark

Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged mastermind, Ntuthuko Shoba, no longer employed at JSE

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba appears in court.
The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba appears in court.
Gallo Images

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba, is no longer employed at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

"Ntuthuko Shoba is no longer an employee of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

"The JSE has assisted the SAPS in their investigation and it will continue to fully cooperate with the investigative authorities if and when required to do so," it told News24 on Friday.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule's messages reveal how ex-lover 'forced' her to abort child

Shoba was arrested in February after the man who confessed to murdering her, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State's witness.

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Tshegofatso Pule
Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found stabbed and hanged in a veld on Monday. She was eight months pregnant.

The beautician's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort on the West Rand in June 2020.

Her killer confessed, in a plea agreement, that Shoba was the mastermind behind the murder because "... he [allegedly] did not want his wife to find out about the unborn child".

Shoba is currently lodging a second bail bid in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jsetshegofatso pulecourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4596 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1500 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2308 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(-0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,773.89
(-0.6)
Silver
25.95
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,227.50
(+1.7)
Brent Crude
65.40
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,857.77
(+0.7)
All Share
67,240
(+0.4)
Top 40
61,448
(+0.4)
Financial 15
12,099
(+0.0)
Industrial 25
86,761
(-0.1)
Resource 10
69,410
(+1.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo