Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged mastermind, Ntuthuko Shoba, no longer employed at JSE

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba, is no longer employed at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).



"Ntuthuko Shoba is no longer an employee of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

"The JSE has assisted the SAPS in their investigation and it will continue to fully cooperate with the investigative authorities if and when required to do so," it told News24 on Friday.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule's messages reveal how ex-lover 'forced' her to abort child

Shoba was arrested in February after the man who confessed to murdering her, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State's witness.

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Twitter @Keba99, Twitter

The beautician's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort on the West Rand in June 2020.



Her killer confessed, in a plea agreement, that Shoba was the mastermind behind the murder because "... he [allegedly] did not want his wife to find out about the unborn child".

Shoba is currently lodging a second bail bid in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

More to follow.