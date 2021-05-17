Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged mastermind's trial to begin in High Court on 28 May

The trial of Ntuthuko Shoba will begin on 28 May.

He is facing two counts for his alleged role in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

The accused was denied bail for the second time on 7 May.

The alleged accomplice in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule will go on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 28 May.



Ntuthuko Shoba made a brief appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday.



Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and a second count of defeating the ends of justice.

The alleged mastermind in the murder of Pule was denied bail again the lower court on 7 May after the court found there were no new facts presented by the legal team in his second application.

Shoba was arrested in February after the man who confessed to murdering her, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State's witness.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was allegedly killed.

The beautician's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort on the West Rand in June 2020. Malephane confessed, in a plea agreement, that Shoba was the mastermind behind the murder because, "... he [allegedly] did not want his wife to find out about the unborn child".

Shoba has denied these claims and previously told the court that he was happy with the idea of being a father and, "... to think he can kill his own flesh and blood is nonsense".



The State, however, painted a different picture to the court when WhatsApp text messages between the accused and the deceased revealed that Pule was allegedly forced to abort her first child.

The accused is due back in the lower court on Tuesday as his legal team wants to raise another issue.

Shoba remains in custody.