39m ago

add bookmark

Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged murder mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba denied bail

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Photo: Trevor Kunene/Gallo Images/Daily Sun

The man accused of plotting the murder of Tshegofatso Pule was denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in Gauteng on Friday.

Ntuthuko Shoba, Pule's former lover, was arrested last month after the man who confessed to murdering her, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State witness.

Shoba is facing an upgraded schedule 6 charge of premeditated murder after Malephane implicated him in Pule's killing.

The 28-year-old was pregnant at the time of her murder.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Ex-boyfriend appears for her murder, family didn't know he was engaged

Malephane pleaded guilty to the murder of Pule. He told the court Shoba was the mastermind behind the murder because "... he [allegedly] did not want his wife to find out about the unborn child".

The beautician's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

On Friday morning, Magistrate Delize Smith said there were no exceptional circumstances for granting Shoba bail.

More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshegofatso pulentuthuko shobagautengjohannesburgcourtscrimegender-base violence
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3863 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2634 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(+0.24)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(+0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(+0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.18)
Gold
1694.60
(+0.05)
Silver
25.19
(-0.35)
Platinum
1119.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
67.21
(+4.17)
Palladium
2325.90
(+0.51)
All Share
67755.39
(+0.02)
Top 40
62312.51
(+0.10)
Financial 15
12491.34
(-1.45)
Industrial 25
87454.52
(-0.50)
Resource 10
70175.37
(+1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo