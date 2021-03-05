Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged murder mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba denied bail

The man accused of plotting the murder of Tshegofatso Pule was denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in Gauteng on Friday.

Ntuthuko Shoba, Pule's former lover, was arrested last month after the man who confessed to murdering her, Muzikayise Malephane, turned State witness.

Shoba is facing an upgraded schedule 6 charge of premeditated murder after Malephane implicated him in Pule's killing.

The 28-year-old was pregnant at the time of her murder.

Malephane pleaded guilty to the murder of Pule. He told the court Shoba was the mastermind behind the murder because "... he [allegedly] did not want his wife to find out about the unborn child".

The beautician's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

On Friday morning, Magistrate Delize Smith said there were no exceptional circumstances for granting Shoba bail.

More to follow.