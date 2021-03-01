34m ago

add bookmark

Tshegofatso Pule: Bail judgment for alleged accomplice, ex lover postponed to Friday

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ntuthuko Shoba. (Photo: Trevor Kunene/Gallo Images/Daily Sun)
Ntuthuko Shoba. (Photo: Trevor Kunene/Gallo Images/Daily Sun)
  • Bail judgment for Ntuthuko Shoba is set to be delivered on Friday.
  • The State is vehemently opposing bail, stating that the accused failed to show exceptional circumstances.
  • He was implicated in the murder by Muzikayise Malephane, who has been convicted for Pule's murder.

The bail judgment for the alleged accomplice in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule will be delivered on Friday in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

Ntuthuko Shoba, 32, appeared in court on Monday where he made a formal bail application.

The alleged former lover and father of Pule's unborn child is facing an upgraded Schedule 6 charge of premeditated murder after he was implicated for the 28-year-old beautician's murderer, by Muzikayise Malephane. Shoba's legal team argued that bail should not be used as a means to penalise his client.

Advocate Luyanda Nyangiwe further argued that Shoba is not a danger to the community and he will fully cooperate with proceedings.

He added that Shoba cooperated with the State in the beginning of the case when he was not even a suspect.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Ex-boyfriend appears for her murder, family didn't know he was engaged

Nyangiwa further cited a risk factor, that his client was receiving threats. He also added that his client had a stable job and a positive address confirmed by the investigating officer. 

The State, however, is vehemently opposing bail, stating that the accused failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances.

"He does not meet some of the requirements to be granted bail. What was exceptional that made him qualify to be admitted to bail? Nothing other than he is employed.

"He failed to discharge the onus on him to provide reasons as to why he deserves bail. He failed dismally to do this, being employed is not exceptional. We submit that the applicant cannot be granted bail," State prosecutor Paseka Temeki argued. 

The State also told the court that it believes it has a strong case including evidence that will corroborate what Malephane has said which includes cellphone records, witness statements, and video footage that shows Shoba accompanying the deceased to the Jeep Malephane was driving on the night he picked Pule up, among other things. 

Convicted Malephane pleaded guilty to the murder of Pule and told the court that Shoba was the mastermind behind the gruesome act because, "... he [allegedly] did not want his wife to find out about the unborn child".

ALSO READ |  Tshegofatso Pule's former lover arrested, suspected to be murder 'mastermind'

The 28-year-old beautician's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant at the time, News24 reported.

Following court proceedings, Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake reiterated what the State had put forward to the court that the fact that Shoba was employed and had a known address was not exceptional.

"I am not sure what the magistrate will say, but he has been enjoying himself, going to parties and [the] car wash. How could he do this if his life was in danger?" Katake claimed. 

The court will announce its decision on Friday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshegofatso pulegautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2876 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2006 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 2801 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(+0.29)
ZAR/GBP
20.90
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
18.07
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.37)
Gold
1741.20
(+0.16)
Silver
26.92
(+0.60)
Platinum
1201.00
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
64.90
(0.00)
Palladium
2361.50
(+0.85)
All Share
67688.02
(+2.34)
Top 40
62258.19
(+2.48)
Financial 15
12478.67
(+2.28)
Industrial 25
88547.00
(+2.79)
Resource 10
68897.27
(+2.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo