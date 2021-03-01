Tshegofatso Pule: Bail judgment for alleged accomplice, ex lover postponed to Friday

Bail judgment for Ntuthuko Shoba is set to be delivered on Friday.

The State is vehemently opposing bail, stating that the accused failed to show exceptional circumstances.

He was implicated in the murder by Muzikayise Malephane, who has been convicted for Pule's murder.

The bail judgment for the alleged accomplice in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule will be delivered on Friday in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

Ntuthuko Shoba, 32, appeared in court on Monday where he made a formal bail application.

The alleged former lover and father of Pule's unborn child is facing an upgraded Schedule 6 charge of premeditated murder after he was implicated for the 28-year-old beautician's murderer, by Muzikayise Malephane. Shoba's legal team argued that bail should not be used as a means to penalise his client.

Advocate Luyanda Nyangiwe further argued that Shoba is not a danger to the community and he will fully cooperate with proceedings.

He added that Shoba cooperated with the State in the beginning of the case when he was not even a suspect.

Nyangiwa further cited a risk factor, that his client was receiving threats. He also added that his client had a stable job and a positive address confirmed by the investigating officer.

The State, however, is vehemently opposing bail, stating that the accused failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances.

"He does not meet some of the requirements to be granted bail. What was exceptional that made him qualify to be admitted to bail? Nothing other than he is employed.

"He failed to discharge the onus on him to provide reasons as to why he deserves bail. He failed dismally to do this, being employed is not exceptional. We submit that the applicant cannot be granted bail," State prosecutor Paseka Temeki argued.

The State also told the court that it believes it has a strong case including evidence that will corroborate what Malephane has said which includes cellphone records, witness statements, and video footage that shows Shoba accompanying the deceased to the Jeep Malephane was driving on the night he picked Pule up, among other things.

Convicted Malephane pleaded guilty to the murder of Pule and told the court that Shoba was the mastermind behind the gruesome act because, "... he [allegedly] did not want his wife to find out about the unborn child".

The 28-year-old beautician's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant at the time, News24 reported.

Following court proceedings, Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake reiterated what the State had put forward to the court that the fact that Shoba was employed and had a known address was not exceptional.

"I am not sure what the magistrate will say, but he has been enjoying himself, going to parties and [the] car wash. How could he do this if his life was in danger?" Katake claimed.

The court will announce its decision on Friday.

