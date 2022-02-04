Tshegofatso Pule case: 'We have data problems' but we're having a child - Ntuthuko Shoba in text

The trial of the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule continues in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

News24 takes a look at some of the WhatsApp messages between Pule and Nthuthuko Shoba in the months leading up to her death.

The messages show a rollercoaster of emotions, as well as good and bad times between the couple.

WhatsApp messages between Tshegofatso Pule and the man accused of masterminding her murder reveal a roller coaster of emotions, tiffs and support in the months leading up to her murder.



In total, 135 pages of WhatsApp messages form part of Exhibit D in the trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, who is charged with plotting Pule's murder. The trial is being heard in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. Pule was heavily pregnant with Shoba's child at the time of her murder in June 2020.

In the texts – seen by News24 – Pule, who was saved as "Tshego Ndofaya" on Shoba's phone, had asked him to call her on 14 February 2020. She also stated that she did not have data.

Shoba responded by agreeing to call her but added: "We have data problems mara we are bringing a child to this world … very unfair, I must say", accompanied by a confused emoji.

Pule seemed to be offended by the message and called Shoba "insensitive", telling him he did not have to be part of the child's life if he did not want to.

Shoba then apologised and attributed his comment to stress. However, this fell on deaf ears as Pule followed up with another paragraph explaining how hurt she was about the statement.

She added, among other things:

Live your happy life with your girlfriend cos it seems like I'm going to be a problem.

Screenshots of the WhatsApp messages showed that Shoba sent two voice notes to Pule.



"Stress gore [you] won't be able to tell your girlfriend that you are expecting a baby???" Pule then asked.

She stated that there were more serious things Shoba could have stressed about. "Or you are stressed you are having a baby with me and not with your Girlfriend… I did not choose to be pregnant twice and with your child???" Pule added.

She then said she would not have an abortion.

Twitter PHOTO: @Keba99, Twitter

Pule frequently mentioned the abortion issue in the WhatsApp messages. However, there is no text in the 135 pages of screenshots showing Shoba making that request.



In one of the many texts, Shoba said: "We have gone past the abortion thing, I know we not having one I said its fine nana."

Shoba's legal representative previously put to the court that the messages could be characterised as normal tiffs and did not implicate Shoba in the murder.

The court has previously heard that Shoba has a fiancée.

Muzikayise Malephane, the convicted killer of Pule, previously testified that Shoba had contracted him to murder Pule. He testified that Shoba did not want "his wife to find out about [Pule's] pregnancy".

Pule was murdered on 4 June 2020. Malephane testified that he shot her in Noordgesig and took her body to a veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, where he left her body hanging from a tree.

Shoba was implicated in Pule's murder after the State secured a guilty plea from Malephane in January 2021.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.

