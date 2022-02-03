1h ago

Tshegofatso Pule: Defence explores why there was no activity on her phone on evening she was murdered

Canny Maphanga
Ntuthuko Shoba. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
  • The trial of the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule continues.
  • The defence explored why there was no activity on Pule's phone on the evening she died.
  • Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020.

The defence in the trial of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule explored Wi-Fi as the possible cause as to why the deceased's records showed no activity for at least three hours on 4 June 2020, the night she died.

Ntuthuko Shoba's lawyer, advocate Norman Makhubela, on Wednesday cross-examined the police's cellphone expert, Warrant Officer Andries van Tonder, about why Pule's cellphone showed no activity for at least three hours on the day she was murdered.   

Shoba is standing trial for allegedly hiring Muzikiyase Malephane to kill Pule.

Malephane confessed to the murder and is serving a 20-year jail term. He implicated Shoba in the murder.

Makhubela asked Van Tonder whether the lack of activity on Pule's phone was because she was on the Wi-Fi system and not using her service provider network.  

"Had there been a WhatsApp call made during the time that reflects the phone was inactive, what would you say?" he asked Van Tonder.

READ | Police expert says Shoba's phone number 'mapped' in same area as his second number

Van Tonder said this would reflect on the record. 

Makhubela told Van Tonder that a smartphone could operate purely on Wi-Fi, without the network provider. 

He said: "I am instructed that between the times reflected, as pointed out to you, the deceased had been in communication with her cousin, what would you attribute it to?" 

Van Tonder responded: "I do not have a record of that." 

Makhubela told Van Tonder that the connection would not reflect because Pule was on Wi-Fi. 

Van Tonder said Pule would have connected to "some device" - and records could be obtained from that. 

"It is common cause that during this period there was communication on this phone and it is not reflecting on here because it was on Wi-Fi, can you dispute that? 

"My instructions are that the house of the accused has uncapped Wi-Fi, and Tshego [Pule] would automatically connect," Makhubela said. 

To which Van Tonder responded: "The records before me indicate no communication." 

During his testimony, Van Tonder told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that Pule's phone had no activity between 18:44 and  22:17 on 4 June 2020. 

READ | 'I wanted to find out what exactly happened' - cousin testifies about Tshegofatso Pule's last moments alive

Pule's cousin, Palesa Senokoane, previously told the court they spoke via a WhatsApp call before 21:00 on that day.

She testified that Shoba was in the background, but she did not specify which handset the call came from. 

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

The trial continues. 

