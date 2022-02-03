Tshegofatso Pule: Defence grills cop on handling of probe into Shoba's cellphones

The trial of the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule continues in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The defence began cross-examining one of the police investigators.

The defence questioned why an important aspect of "absent" messages between the deceased and Shoba only emerged in court.

The defence in the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial has questioned a member of the police investigating team on why the issue of "absent" messages – between the accused and the deceased – only emerged in court, and not during the investigation.



The State called Sergeant Mpe Teme to the stand in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday in the trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, who is accused of being the mastermind behind Pule's murder.

Teme testified that on 29 June 2020, when he originally took a statement from Shoba regarding Pule, the phone that Shoba had handed over to the police had contained no messages pertaining to Pule.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Court hears about the day cops discovered Shoba had a second phone

He said when Shoba was later arrested at his home in Roodepoort in February 2021, the police discovered a second phone which had WhatsApp messages between Pule and Shoba.

Shoba's lawyer, advocate Norman Makhubela, questioned why such an important discovery had not been mentioned in any of the statements by the investigating team or included in the docket, but only emerged in court after Teme took the stand.

Makhubela asked Teme:

Why not? If it is so important today in court, why was it not important to mention in any of your statements?

"We were still busy with the investigations before we could make our own statements," Teme responded.



Makhubela further probed Teme on why he did not make a statement upon discovering that there were no messages from Pule on Shoba's first phone.

"You must recall, my lord, that I mentioned that at the time I was taking down the accused's statement, he was not a suspect. At that stage, we were looking for the perpetrator of the offence," he said.

"Upon arresting the accused, you make a startling discovery, and you do not make a statement as important as it is?" Makhubela asked Teme.

"No, I did not make a statement," said Teme.

Makhubela pointed out that Teme's superior in the investigation also did not make any mention of this discovery in his statement.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Defence explores why there was no activity on her phone on evening she was murdered

"I won't be surprised because we were busy with a lot of aspects," said Teme.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020. She was pregnant with Shoba's child.

Shoba was implicated in Pule's murder after the State secured a guilty plea from Muzikayise Malephane in January 2021.

He admitted to killing Pule, allegedly on Shoba's instruction.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.