Tshegofatso Pule: High Court dismisses alleged mastermind's fourth bail attempt

Canny Maphanga
Ntuthuko Shoba. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
  • Ntuthuko Shoba's latest bail bid has been dismissed in the High Court.
  • His trial is scheduled to start in October.
  • He is facing a premeditated murder charge in connection with the murder of Tshegofatso Pule. 

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the latest bail bid of Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder.

The ruling was delivered on Wednesday by Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

"I am not convinced that the court a quo erred in the exercise of its discretion in finding that the appellant had failed to discharge the onus to prove that exceptional circumstances exist permitting his release on bail," said Thusi.

As a result, Shoba's fourth attempt to be granted bail was dismissed.

He had approached the High Court in a bid for bail just weeks shy of the pending murder trial.

Shoba, who is facing a schedule 6 premeditated murder charge, was initially denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in March. He applied again in May, and it was again declined.

The initial bail application was denied after he failed to prove exceptional circumstances for his release.

It was denied yet again in May after the lower court found that no new facts were presented by his legal team in the second application, News24 reported.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 4 October.

More to follow.

