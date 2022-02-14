Tshegofatso Pule: 'I did not disclose the pregnancy to my fiancée' - alleged mastermind takes stand

The alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule took the stand in court on Monday.

Ntuthuko Shoba has testified that he did not disclose Pule's pregnancy to his fiancée.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020.

Ntuthuko Shoba testified that at no point did he inform his fiancée that he had impregnated someone outside of his committed relationship.

"No, I had not disclosed to Rosetta [Moatshe] that I had impregnated someone outside of the relationship. She became aware of it on social media on the 8th of June when we found out Tshego had passed on," Shoba told the court.

Shoba, who is accused of plotting a heavily pregnant Pule's murder, took the stand on Monday afternoon after his bid for a discharge was refused by the court.

He faces a charge of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

Shoba's lawyer, Advocate Norman Makhubela, questioned the accused on why he failed to inform Moatshe of Pule's pregnancy.

"My procrastination was due to the fact that a few months ago, she had lost her mother. It was very sensitive, [and] it would have torn her apart," he said.

Shoba testified that he met Moatshe in 2006, and they started dating the following year. He added that in 2018, he began the lobola process for Moatshe.

"What happened was in 2018, her mother was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, that slowed down the process. Our intention was to start living together, but it slowed down the process when she had to remain close to her mother," he explained.

Shoba testified that he met Pule in winter during 2018, and Pule "was always aware" of his relationship with Moatshe.

Tshego and I were never in a formally committed relationship, I was in a serious relationship with Rosetta, and whenever I would see Tshego, we would chill. It was never a serious relationship.





"The last time we had been together was October 2019," he told the court, adding that he was shocked when he learned that Pule was expecting his child.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020. She was shot in Noordgesig and later left hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

Shoba was implicated in the murder of Pule after the State secured a guilty plea from Muzikayise Malephane in January last year.

Malephane admitted to killing Pule, allegedly on instruction from Shoba.

Shoba returns to the witness stand on Tuesday.

