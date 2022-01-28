Tshegofatso Pule: Killer says he is rendered 'powerless' by alleged mastermind's 'lies'

The trial of the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule continues.

The accused distanced himself from the allegation that he plotted Pule's murder.

The convicted killer said he was rendered "powerless" by the alleged mastermind's denials in court.

Muzikayise Malephane says murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba's denials of any involvement in Tshegofatso Pule's murder has left him feeling "powerless".

Malephane is being cross-examined in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg, where Shoba is standing trial for plotting Pule's murder.

Pule died on 4 June 2020.

Malephane, who turned State witness, was responding to the defence, when informed that Shoba would deny he planned the murder.

"His denial is rendering me powerless. I do not even know what to say," Malephane said.

He was also told that Shoba would say he contacted Malephane during lockdown, so he could buy alcohol and cigarettes. At the time, the sale of cigarettes and alcohol was prohibited because of Covid-19 lockdown regulations, which is why Malephane sent Shoba a location to his residence in Roodepoort.

Malephane said:

I sent him the location because of the meeting [about the plot to kill Pule]. The part about sending a location for cigarettes, I do not know anything about that.

He said Shoba's version that he went to Malephane's place to get cigarettes is "not true".

Malephane said, during lockdown, he only sold alcohol and not cigarettes.

When Shoba's lawyer, advocate Norman Makhubela, told Malephane that Shoba denied planning Pule's murder, Malephane responded: "That's a lie."

Pule was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort. She was pregnant with Shoba's child.



Malephane pleaded guilty to Pule's murder and was convicted in February 2021.

He implicated Shoba as the alleged mastermind who instructed him to carry out the murder.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and count two of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

