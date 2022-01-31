Tshegofatso Pule: Killer's childhood friend testifies 'no goods were exchanged' with Shoba on the day

The State has called Muzikayise Malephane's childhood friend to the stand during the trial of the alleged mastermind of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

Muzi Khumalo testified about the events of 4 June 2020 at Malephane's residence.

The witness confirmed that Shoba arrived at the residence, but he said that "no goods were exchanged".

Ntuthuko Shoba claims that he only contacted convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane to buy alcohol and cigarettes during the Covid-19 lockdown, and not ask him to kill Tshegofatso Pule



On Monday, Malephane's childhood friend Muzi Khumalo took the stand in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg in the murder case against Shoba.

Shoba is accused of hiring Malephane to kill Tshegofatso Pule. Malephane has been convicted of the murder and has turned State witness. He has testified Shoba instructed him to murder Pule.

Khumalo said he was at Malephane's Goudrand residence in Roodepoort on 4 June 2020 when Shoba interacted with him near his house.

He said:

I remember his [Malephane's] phone constantly kept on ringing. He ignored the call.

"He finally decided to answer the call. He stood up and went out. As he went out, we were running out of beverages. We then decided to go buy more that's when he went out as well," Khumalo testified.

He said when he and his friends went outside, they found Malephane standing next to a Polo and they told him they were going to go buy more beverages and that they would return.

The Polo in question is Shoba's.

The court has previously heard that Shoba will deny any involvement in Pule's murder. He will say he met Malephane to buy cigarettes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Khumalo was asked whether he saw Shoba and Malephane exchanging goods.

He responded: "There was no exchange of goods."

The State further asked Khumalo if he could recall Malephane dealing with any merchandise that was forbidden during the lockdown.

"Not that I know of," Khumalo said, adding that what he knew was that Malephane used to steal cars.

Shoba's lawyer, Advocate Norman Makhubela – during cross-examination – highlighted that during Khumalo's absence, while they went to get more beverages, a transaction could have taken place.

"If I put it to you that Malephane had cigarettes on him on that particular day, that he handed over to the accused, you can't deny it," Makhubela said.

To which Khumalo responded: "I cannot."

Previously, Malephane told the court that Shoba approached him to kill Pule because he, "... did not want his wife to find out about [Pule's] pregnancy".

The court also heard that Malephane shot Pule in Noordgesig because, "... he did not have the guts to hang her alive".

Malephane then went to a veld in Roodepoort, where he hanged the deceased from a tree.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and count two of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

