Tshegofatso Pule: Lawyer pleads with court not to give Ntuthuko Shoba a life sentence

Ntuthuko Shoba's lawyer pleaded with the court not to impose a life sentence on his client.

Shoba was found guilty of orchestrating the murder of his girlfriend.

The lawyer asked the court to strike a balance between the offender, offence and victim.

An acting high court judge will spend Thursday night drafting an appropriate sentence for convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba.

Shoba was found guilty of orchestrating the murder of his eight-months pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, who was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

Acting Judge Stuart Wilson told the packed courtroom at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday that he needed enough time to prepare an appropriate sentence for Shoba.

Wilson listened and asked questions when Shoba's lawyer, Norman Makhubela, pleaded that the court not impose a life sentence on his client.

"The court, when deciding an appropriate sentence, will be guided by the pre-sentencing report we have submitted. I plead to the court to deviate from sentencing Shoba to life imprisonment," said Makhubela.

Wilson asked Makhubela what facts could be identified to render the prescribed sentence disproportionate.

"It is expected that the court should strike a balance between the offender, offence and the victim. There are expectations from the public that can be met without being harsh.

Twitter File

"The court should consider his personal circumstances. The accused took the stand and lamented that there had been an uncalled-for loss of life.

"Shoba is not ignorant that (the offence) has a negative impact, not only to himself, the family of the victim, but to her friends and relatives. He acknowledges that, even though he pleaded not guilty," said Makhubela.

However, the judge disagreed, saying Shoba never showed any remorse.

"Shoba hasn't shown remorse. The presence of remorse may be a compelling circumstance. The fact that he pleaded not guilty and decided to go for a trial, on its own that is aggravating.

"Shouldn't (the court) take into account that the offence was committed by the two (Muzikayise Malephane and Shoba) and that Malephane received a lesser sentence? What would you say about the degree of participation between the two? Is there one?" asked Wilson.

Makhubela replied that Shoba chose to exercise his constitutional rights.

"The fact he pleaded not guilty shouldn't be seen as negativity. He exercised his constitutional rights. You want me to compare two cases that are not the same.

"They are the same. It should be a consideration that the court should consider in the name of equity that two people are guilty of one offence, and one of them should get a lesser sentence," Makhubela said.

"In so far as the issue of punishment, I will submit that making a distinction will not be successful. The 20-year sentence imposed against Malephane is also harsh.

"The court ought to be persuaded. It can be considered compelling to convince it to depart from the life sentence. We acknowledge the problems there are with this type of offence. We don't downplay them.

"Substantial and compelling circumstances can be drawn from Shoba's pretrial detention, especially where the accused didn't delay the trial. The court should consider that the sentence Malephane received will not leave the court at ease."

Malephane is serving a 20-year jail term after he pleaded guilty to killing Pule. He turned State's witness and testified against Shoba.

A social worker, Jessie Thompson, who had prepared a report regarding Shoba, was also questioned in court.

Report

The prosecutor, Faghre Mohamed, asked why there were changes to Thompson's sentencing report.

However, Thompson said that, when preparing her report, she consulted with people who did not want to be disclosed in court.

Thompson said:

I contacted a psychologist on whether he had consulted with Shoba and acquired his services. I consulted with her a week or two ago. She said she was not at liberty to disclose any information to me.

Mohamed asked Thompson why there were "cosmetic changes" in her report.

He also asked why a paragraph detailing what the psychologist said was later altered.

"You were notified yesterday when the State inquired about the psychologist's identity. You've indicated that there were some cosmetic changes made after the report was submitted. The last source you consulted is the psychologist.

"I will clarify during my submissions to the court why I am questioning the psychologist," said Mohamed.

Sentencing is expected on Friday.