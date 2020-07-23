46m ago

add bookmark

Tshegofatso Pule: Magistrate lashes out at public gallery who verbally attacked court officials

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A Roodepoort magistrate has lashed out at the public that verbally attacked court officials after the appearance of murder accused Mzikayise Malephane.
  • Magistrate John Baloyi called on the public to behave and respect court officials, especially women.
  • Malephane is accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule, 28.
 

A Roodepoort magistrate has lashed out at people who verbally attacked court officials after the appearance of murder accused Mzikayise Malephane.

Magistrate John Baloyi who is presiding over the matter called on the public to behave and respect court officials, especially women.

Baloyi said during Malephane's second appearance on 24 June, members of the public had verbally attacked and insulted officials inside the courtroom after the matter was postponed.

"People are demanding the accused be brought to court. They want to see him in court. According to judicial management and efforts of avoiding the spread of Covid-19, we are allowed to postpone matters that are not ready for trial virtually.

"It is not economically viable to bring them to court as officers have to guard them to and from court. It is a cost-cutting measure. Virtual postponements assist in cutting down the number of escapees to and from prison.

"The accused first chose to be represented by the Legal Aid. On the second appearance, he said he doesn't want to be represented by the Legal Aid and his family has secured services of a private attorney," Baloyi said.

Baloyi said the matter was not ready as investigations were still underway.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Murder accused ditches Legal Aid lawyer for private attorney

"Once investigations are proceeding, he can in the meantime sort out his legal representation. The court gallery hurled insults at officials during the previous appearance.

"I must say that it was disgusting and I was disappointed that our own people do that to female officials who were in court. Please treat them with dignity. Don't rubbish this facility. Look after this facility. It is true that people demand justice and want this matter to be finalised as speedily as possible. I convey my sincere condolences to the Pule family. I appeal to anyone to exercise patience and allow investigations to be finalised and justice will prevail at the end," said Baloyi.

Malephane is accused of killing an eight-months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule.

READ HERE | Laws not enough to curb gender-based violence, buy-in needed from men - Justice Minister

The 28-year-old was last seen on 4 June, leaving her Soweto home to visit her boyfriend in Florida. She had told her family that they were going shopping for clothes for the baby.

Her body was found the following day hanging from a tree with a stab wound to the chest.

Pule was later positively identified by her family on 8 June.

Malephane is expected back in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on 29 September. 

Related Links
Tshegofatso Pule: Family frustrated after murder case postponed due to mix-up over dates
Tshegofatso Pule killing: Police may make more arrests
Man accused of murdering Tshegofatso Pule says he won't apply for bail
Read more on:
courtjohannesburgcrimegender based violence
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 4264 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2696 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2418 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.10
(-0.60)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(-0.87)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.46)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.96)
Gold
1876.86
(+0.42)
Silver
22.57
(-0.99)
Platinum
904.50
(-1.65)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2108.00
(-1.27)
All Share
56312.53
(+0.86)
Top 40
51933.00
(+1.01)
Financial 15
10432.35
(-1.89)
Industrial 25
75457.09
(+0.53)
Resource 10
55616.54
(+2.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo