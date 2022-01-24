Tshegofatso Pule murder: Alleged mastermind behind bars pleads not guilty

The alleged mastermind of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule has pleaded not guilty.

Ntuthuko Shoba pleaded in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning. He is facing one count of murder and an alternative count of conspiracy to murder, as well as two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

Pule's convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving a 20-year jail term, implicated him in the murder.

In a plea agreement last year, Malephane told the court that Shoba first offered him R7 000 to kill Pule, but that he refused the offer. Shoba later offered him R20 000 but he still felt the amount was too little. He only agreed when the amount increased to R70 000.

He said he had the shot Pule and hung her in a tree.

Shoba, a former JSE analyst, was arrested at his Florida home in February and has been in custody after his bid for bail was denied three times.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020. She was eight months pregnant at the time and it is believed that Shoba was the unborn child's father.

The trial is under way.

