Tshegofatso Pule murder: 'Anything can happen to me' - WhatsApp exchange reveals Pule was scared

WhatsApp messages between Ntuthuko Shoba and Tshegofatso Pule reveal some of the ups and downs in the couple's journey towards parenthood.

The journey was cut short when Pule was murdered on 4 June 2020.

The trial of the alleged mastermind of the murder continues in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Months before she was killed, a WhatsApp quarrel between Tshegofatso Pule and Ntuthuko Shoba, the father of her unborn child, prompted her to pour her heart out to him about her fears and lack of trust towards him.

Today he is accused of plotting her murder.

Her words form part of a whopping 135 pages of WhatsApp exchanges between the two of them, which are exhibits in Shoba's trial. He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Pule was killed on 4 June 2020. She was pregnant with Shoba's child at the time, and her convicted killer alleges that Shoba instructed him to murder her.

On 15 March 2020, Pule sent Shoba a message via WhatsApp, asking him to call her. She said her aunt wanted to "address some things" with him.

The WhatsApp screenshots seem to show that Pule's family had concerns and questioned "his actions".

A voice note followed. Shoba responded with one line: "Tshego, I'm done trying to be a good guy. Do what you wish."

Pule then asked him why he was mad and said he "always wanted to chicken out".

She also questioned why Shoba was concerned with her aunt saying she always "protects him" when speaking to her aunt.

In the lengthy paragraphs that followed, Pule asked Shoba if he could blame her for not trusting him.

"Do you blame me when I say I don't trust you anymore, I'm so scared anything can happen to me so that you can be out this mess. But if you don't want to talk to me gore sharp (sic)," Pule wrote.

On 17 March 2020, Shoba followed up with one line and an eye-rolling emoji: "Have you cooled off?"

Pule apologised and said she was frustrated and took everything out on Shoba.

She wrote in a lengthy paragraph:

To be honest, my family was just on my case about the [whole] situation, and I just got frustrated and after being so sick on Friday. I got paranoid. I just started thinking the worst. I did not mean all the things that I said to you, Nana...I really hate it when we fight.

Shoba expressed appreciation and apologised as well, and the pair appeared to be back on good terms.

Shoba's defence lawyer previously put it to the court that the messages could be characterised as normal tiffs and that they do not incriminate Shoba in the murder.

Shoba was arrested in February 2021 after he was implicated by Pule's convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, who pleaded guilty to the murder in January 2021.

Malephane testified that he shot her in Noordgesig and took her to a veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, where he left her body hanging from a tree.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

