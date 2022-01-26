1h ago

Tshegofatso Pule: Murderer questioned about 'threat' he made to alleged mastermind

Muzikayise Malephane, who was convicted for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, was a state witness in the South Gauteng High Court. (Photos by ­ Trevor Kunene)
  • The witness was questioned regarding a "threat" he made to the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
  • Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of contracting Muzikayise Malephane to kill Pule.
  • A pregnant Pule was murdered on 4 June 2020.

Tshegofatso Pule's killer was on Wednesday questioned about a video, in which he made a "threat" to the alleged mastermind behind the murder.

In a video interview he did during sentencing, convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane stated: "I hope that they find [Ntuthuko] Shoba before I find him.

During cross-examination at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg, Shoba's lawyer, advocate Norman Makhubela, asked Malephane what he meant by his utterances.

"[I meant] because Shoba has put me in too many problems, and he does not even have the guts to stand up or take responsibility for what he has done," Malephane said.

Makhubela asked what Malephane planned to do to Shoba.

Malephane said:

To be honest, lord, I was going to injure him. He was going to be a hospital case.

Pule, a 28-year-old beautician, who was pregnant with Shoba's child, was murdered on 4 June 2020.

She was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

Malephane has admitted to the killing. He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder.

He implicated Shoba in the gruesome murder by alleging that he was contracted by Shoba to carry out the killing.

Malephane testified that Shoba was afraid of his wife learning about Pule's pregnancy.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule's friend testifies that murder-accused Shoba was 'in a relationship' with deceased

He was asked about a leaked voice note, in which he speaks of "organising a gang" that will expose Shoba to sexual violence while in custody.

"It's true there was a leak of a voice note on social media, but I was talking to my friends on a group chat, and one of the friends in the group chat leaked the voice note.

"To be honest, I was just talking on a group chat. I had not arranged such yet," Malephane said.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and count two of defeating the ends of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Malephane's cross-examination will continue on Friday.

