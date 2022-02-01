Tshegofatso Pule: Police expert says Shoba's phone number 'mapped' in same area as his second number

The trial of the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder continues in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The State has called a police expert to illustrate via cellphone mapping that a cellphone number which Shoba disputes is his follows that of his registered number.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard that the registered cellphone number of murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba was picked up in the same location as a second cellphone number he disputed was his.



The State in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case wanted to illustrate through cellphone records and mapping that there was a pattern of the two numbers being picked up by the same base station.

On Tuesday, Warrant Officer Andries van Tonder continued his testimony regarding cellphone mapping and cellphone records in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Prosecutor advocate Faghre Mohammed focused on two numbers – one ending in 276, the disputed number, and another ending in 218 - which was Shoba's registered number.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Deceased's phone records show no activity on the evening she died

Mohammed focused on the date 27 May 2020. Van Tonder said at the time, both numbers were picked up by the same base station in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

The base station is 208 metres from the Goudrand residence of Pule's convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane.

The witness said that on that day at 14:29:07 the disputed number was picked up at Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

In addition, the registered number showed an entry at 14:30 on the same day, which was picked up at the same base station in Roodepoort.

Malephane previously testified that he had received calls from both numbers, and he attributed them to the alleged mastermind in Pule's murder, Shoba.

The court adjourned to allow the defence an hour to consult.

READ MORE | Tshegofatso Pule murder: What we learnt during first week of Shoba's trial

Pule was murdered on 4 June 2020. At the time, she was pregnant with Shoba's child.

Malephane, her convicted killer, previously testified that he had carried out the murder allegedly under Shoba's instruction.

Malephane told the court Shoba did not want his wife to find out about Pule's pregnancy.

Shoba was implicated in Pule's murder after the State secured a guilty plea from Malephane in January 2021.

The alleged mastermind faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.