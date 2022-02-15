1h ago

Tshegofatso Pule: Shoba says he couldn't identify motorist who picked her up on night of murder

Canny Maphanga
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • The alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule is on the stand.
  • Ntuthuko Shoba dealt with the events of 4 June 2020, the last time Pule was seen alive.
  • Pule was murdered and left hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

The alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg he could not identify the driver of the Jeep that picked Pule up from his residence on the night she was murdered.

Ntuthuko Shoba continued his testimony on Tuesday by elaborating on the events of 4 June 2020. Earlier, the court heard that Pule had visited Shoba's residence in Roodepoort on that fateful day.

Shoba testified that he and Pule were "chilling" while she was on her phone most of the time. According to him, she later told him her "ride was outside".

"That was a surprise to me because usually I take her home or call an Uber (sic). When we walked out, she said 'My ride is outside'. I was expecting to see an Uber [but] I saw a Jeep.

"The window rolled down and she had a brief interaction with the driver. I thought they knew each other," he told the court.

Shoba said he was standing at the gate while the Jeep was parked approximately seven to eight metres from the gate.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule case: Alleged murder mastermind loses bid for discharge, trial continues

"Then she said goodbye and got into the front seat of the car, and I went back to the house. I got a little comfortable because she went straight to the front passenger seat," he added.

Shoba further stated that while he had seen one person in the vehicle, he could not identify the driver because the driver was wearing a cap and a mask.

"I sent her a text to say something along the lines [of telling] me when she gets home – sometimes she would not tell me when she gets home. I did not get any response," he added.

Pule's convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, earlier testified that he had driven the Jeep on that day. Shoba was implicated in Pule's murder by Malephane after the State secured a guilty plea from him in January last year.

A heavily pregnant Pule was last seen alive on 4 June 2020. She was shot in Noordgesig and later left hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

Malephane admitted to killing Pule, allegedly on Shoba's instruction. Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues.

