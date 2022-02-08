1h ago

Tshegofatso Pule trial: Case postponed due witness' unavailability

Canny Maphanga
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
  • The trial of the alleged mastermind of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule has been postponed to Thursday.
  • This was due to the unavailability of a State witness.
  • A heavily pregnant Pule was murdered on 4 June 2020.

The trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, was postponed on Tuesday due to a State witness' inability to attend court.

Prosecutor Faghre Mohammed explained that the witness was on leave in KwaZulu-Natal and would only be available on Thursday.

The defence did not object to the State's request for a postponement. 

However, Acting Judge Stuart Wilson was disappointed by the request and reminded parties to inform his registrar of any developments that would cause delays.

"Postponements like this, where we lose time, are a disappointment to me," he said.

The trial was postponed to 10 February 2022.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Defence's application to re-open cross-examination of Pule's friend granted

Prior to the postponement, State witness Tshepiso Tsita was recalled by the defence so that they could put certain aspects and the accused's version to the witness.

Tsita, Pule's friend of 16 years, previously testified about threats "by a lady" that were sent to Pule's phone and an interview that was set up for Pule at McDonald's in Ormonde, Johannesburg in May 2020.

The court previously heard that the threats occurred on 25 May 2020.

The defence put it to the witness that on that same day, Shoba and Pule had gone to the doctor for a scan of their unborn child.

Norman Makhubela, defence advocate, asked:


My instructions are that the very same afternoon, they were together at the doctor. Pule supplied Shoba with the number and said: 'Can you confirm the validity of this call of this number?' Are you aware of that?

The witness responded: "No."

Makhubela added that his instructions were that the accused undertook to call the number as soon as he could when they left the doctor that afternoon.

He put to the witness that the accused later called the number, but the person on the other side of the line didn't respond when he said "hello".

Tsita had no comment.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

Shoba was implicated in her murder after the State secured a guilty plea from Muzikayise Malephane in January last year. Malephane admitted to killing Pule, but alleged that it was on Shoba's instructions.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The matter continues on Thursday.

