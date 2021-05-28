Tshegofatso Pule: Trial of alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba set to begin in October

The man accused of plotting the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

His trial is set to begin on 4 October and he faces charges of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The beautician, eight months pregnant at the time, was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort's Durban Deep on 4 June 2020.

Ntuthuko Shoba made a brief appearance in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday where the State disclosed the contents of the docket to the defence. Judge Mahomed Ismail then postponed the matter to 4 October for trial.

Outside court, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that the State was ready for trial.

Earlier this week, during his appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court, Shoba's lawyer, Shaddy Sithole, told the court he was withdrawing from the matter.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and a second count of defeating the ends of justice.

The State alleged he had an intimate relationship with the 28-year-old beautician from Meadowlands, Soweto. However, when she fell pregnant, it was further alleged that he wanted her to get rid of the unborn child, and when she refused, Shoba sought the help of an old friend to kill Pule.

Shoba was implicated as the mastermind behind Pule's murder by convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane, who, in a plea told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in February, that Shoba had promised him R70 000 if he found someone to kill Pule.

Malephane is currently serving 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to killing Pule and hanging her body from a tree in Roodepoort's Durban Deep on 4 June 2020.

During his first attempt at securing bail, Shoba, a former JSE analyst, claimed to the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court that Pule and Malephane were lovers.

He said he heard this via an inmate he shared a cell with while in custody at the Krugersdorp Correctional Services. This inmate had also apparently shared a cell with Malephane, who had allegedly described Pule as his girlfriend.

Shoba's bail application was denied.

However, during his second bid, the State told the court that it had gained access to Pule's phone where it saw messages between her and Shoba. The messages revealed how this was not the pair's first pregnancy.

The State revealed how Shoba had allegedly forced Pule to terminate her first pregnancy and how, last year, Pule refused to terminate her second pregnancy.

During his plea, Malephane, who claimed that he was acting under Shoba's instruction, killed Pule because she didn't want to terminate her second pregnancy.

Malephane had told the court that Shoba did not want his fiancée to find out about the pregnancy.

