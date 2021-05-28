24m ago

add bookmark

Tshegofatso Pule: Trial of alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba set to begin in October

Lwandile Bhengu and Mpho Raborife
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, appears in court.
The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, appears in court.
Gallo Images
  • The man accused of plotting the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.
  • His trial is set to begin on 4 October and he faces charges of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder as well as defeating the ends of justice.
  • The beautician, eight months pregnant at the time, was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort's Durban Deep on 4 June 2020.

The trial of the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule has been set down for October.

Ntuthuko Shoba made a brief appearance in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday where the State disclosed the contents of the docket to the defence. Judge Mahomed Ismail then postponed the matter to 4 October for trial.

Outside court, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that the State was ready for trial.

Earlier this week, during his appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court, Shoba's lawyer, Shaddy Sithole, told the court he was withdrawing from the matter.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and a second count of defeating the ends of justice.

The State alleged he had an intimate relationship with the 28-year-old beautician from Meadowlands, Soweto. However, when she fell pregnant, it was further alleged that he wanted her to get rid of the unborn child, and when she refused, Shoba sought the help of an old friend to kill Pule.

Shoba was implicated as the mastermind behind Pule's murder by convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane, who, in a plea told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in February, that Shoba had promised him R70 000 if he found someone to kill Pule.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule's killer pens apology to family, details murder plot in plea agreement

Malephane is currently serving 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to killing Pule and hanging her body from a tree in Roodepoort's Durban Deep on 4 June 2020.

During his first attempt at securing bail, Shoba, a former JSE analyst, claimed to the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court that Pule and Malephane were lovers.

He said he heard this via an inmate he shared a cell with while in custody at the Krugersdorp Correctional Services. This inmate had also apparently shared a cell with Malephane, who had allegedly described Pule as his girlfriend.

Shoba's bail application was denied.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule's killer 'lost his temper' and 'killed his girlfriend' - cellmate tells court

However, during his second bid, the State told the court that it had gained access to Pule's phone where it saw messages between her and Shoba. The messages revealed how this was not the pair's first pregnancy.

The State revealed how Shoba had allegedly forced Pule to terminate her first pregnancy and how, last year, Pule refused to terminate her second pregnancy.

During his plea, Malephane, who claimed that he was acting under Shoba's instruction, killed Pule because she didn't want to terminate her second pregnancy.

Malephane had told the court that Shoba did not want his fiancée to find out about the pregnancy.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshegofatso pulentuthuko shobagbvcrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 4142 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 586 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.83
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,891.22
-0.3%
Silver
27.62
-0.8%
Palladium
2,810.08
+0.0%
Platinum
1,179.96
-0.2%
Brent Crude
69.46
+0.9%
Top 40
61,311
+0.8%
All Share
67,520
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,308
-0.6%
Industrial 25
86,714
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,557
+2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo