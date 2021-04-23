36m ago

add bookmark

Tshegofatso Pule: 'We were robbed of her life, and her two unborn children' - uncle

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ntuthuko Shoba appears at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for his second bail application.
Ntuthuko Shoba appears at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for his second bail application.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Tshegofatso Pule's family was rattled by damning evidence against her former lover, Ntuthuko Shoba.
  • Shoba has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind Pule's death.
  • Pule's family do not want Shoba to be granted bail.

"We were robbed of three lives," said an emotional Tumisang Katake after hearing the damning evidence against Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind his niece's murder.

Shoba has been directly linked as the alleged mastermind behind the gruesome killing of his eight-month pregnant lover, Tshegofatso Pule.

State prosecutor Paseka Temeki revealed in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday how Shoba orchestrated the 28-year-old beautician's death.

Shoba was in court to make a second attempt at securing a release on bail for Pule's murder.

Temeki said data, obtained from Shoba's two SIM cards, identified him as the mastermind.

It is alleged that the 32-year-old JSE analyst promised convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane R70 000 if he found someone to kill Pule.

Malephane is currently serving 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to killing Pule and hanging her body from a tree in Roodepoort's Durban Deep on 4 June 2020.

He also implicated Shoba as the mastermind behind the murder.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Family wants NPA to oppose bail bid by murder accomplice

Addressing the media after a full day at the court, an emotional Katake battled to contain his tears.

Katake said, if Shoba hadn't conspired to kill his niece, she and her two unborn children would be alive.

Earlier the court heard how Shoba forced Pule to terminate her first pregnancy and how, last year, Pule refused to terminate her second pregnancy.

Malephane, who claimed that he was acting under Shoba's instructions, killed Pule because she didn't want to terminate her second pregnancy.

Malephane had told the court that Shoba did not want his fiancée to find out about the pregnancy.

Emotions 

"We were robbed of three lives. Two lives were those of Pule's unborn children, and the third was her life," said Katake. 

"I am lost for words. I still don't believe what I heard in court. I am glad that Pule didn't die bowing down, begging. She kept on fighting and insisting on what was right for her."

He said:

We didn't know that she was pregnant before. We were robbed of three lives by the same man. No one will be normal after [hearing] such things. I don't think I have the strength to tell [you] how I feel. We are rattled emotionally. I always knew there was more to come. Little did I expect [it to be] this. It is so sad.

Katake said no court would grant Shoba bail after it heard such damning evidence against him.

"He has already interfered with two witnesses. There is a likelihood that, even if granted bail, there will be more interference. He interfered with State witnesses, including one who compiled the CCTV footage.

"What happened in court took us by surprise. It rattled us. We never saw it coming. Pule went through a tough period throughout her pregnancy," Katake said.

Katake concluded that the evidence against Shoba showed him as an uncaring man, who didn't love their niece. 

The court was on Thursday taken through a number of WhatsApp messages between the two.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule's WhatsApp messages reveal how ex-lover 'forced' her to abort their first child

In one of the messages Pule sent Shoba, she told him that he was not there for her because he wanted her to have another abortion.

In her text, she reminded Shoba about a previous abortion he had forced her to get.Pule warned Shoba that she was not going to have another abortion, and pleaded with him for support. 

Temeki read out the emotional messages Pule sent to Shoba, pleading for his attention.The court heard how, when Pule was seven months pregnant, she was given tablets by Shoba, after which she experienced excruciating abdominal pains.

Pule also wrote to Shoba to complain about the frustration caused by his ill-treatment and failure to support her emotionally and financially, as well as several attempts to force her to terminate her second pregnancy.

However, during his previous appearance, Shoba told the court he was happy with the idea of becoming a father. He added that he would not have killed Pule or his unborn child, and that he had financially assisted Pule during her pregnancy.

"I do not have a child of my own and to think that I can kill an innocent soul that is my own flesh and blood is nonsense at best, and I will challenge [Malephane's] untruthful allegations," he said in his affidavit.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tumisang katakepaseka timekitshegofatso pulemuzikayise malephanentuthuko shobagautenggender-based violencecourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4266 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1378 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.29
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.05
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,784.57
(+0.0)
Silver
26.11
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,209.11
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
65.40
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,850.25
(+0.4)
All Share
66,972
(0.0)
Top 40
61,183
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,096
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,814
(0.0)
Resource 10
68,622
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo