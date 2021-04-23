Tshegofatso Pule: 'We were robbed of her life, and her two unborn children' - uncle

Tshegofatso Pule's family was rattled by damning evidence against her former lover, Ntuthuko Shoba.

Shoba has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind Pule's death.

Pule's family do not want Shoba to be granted bail.

"We were robbed of three lives," said an emotional Tumisang Katake after hearing the damning evidence against Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind his niece's murder.

Shoba has been directly linked as the alleged mastermind behind the gruesome killing of his eight-month pregnant lover, Tshegofatso Pule.

State prosecutor Paseka Temeki revealed in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday how Shoba orchestrated the 28-year-old beautician's death.

Shoba was in court to make a second attempt at securing a release on bail for Pule's murder.

Temeki said data, obtained from Shoba's two SIM cards, identified him as the mastermind.

It is alleged that the 32-year-old JSE analyst promised convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane R70 000 if he found someone to kill Pule.

Malephane is currently serving 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to killing Pule and hanging her body from a tree in Roodepoort's Durban Deep on 4 June 2020.

He also implicated Shoba as the mastermind behind the murder.

Addressing the media after a full day at the court, an emotional Katake battled to contain his tears.

Katake said, if Shoba hadn't conspired to kill his niece, she and her two unborn children would be alive.

Earlier the court heard how Shoba forced Pule to terminate her first pregnancy and how, last year, Pule refused to terminate her second pregnancy.

Malephane, who claimed that he was acting under Shoba's instructions, killed Pule because she didn't want to terminate her second pregnancy.

Malephane had told the court that Shoba did not want his fiancée to find out about the pregnancy.

Emotions

"We were robbed of three lives. Two lives were those of Pule's unborn children, and the third was her life," said Katake.

"I am lost for words. I still don't believe what I heard in court. I am glad that Pule didn't die bowing down, begging. She kept on fighting and insisting on what was right for her."

He said:

We didn't know that she was pregnant before. We were robbed of three lives by the same man. No one will be normal after [hearing] such things. I don't think I have the strength to tell [you] how I feel. We are rattled emotionally. I always knew there was more to come. Little did I expect [it to be] this. It is so sad.

Katake said no court would grant Shoba bail after it heard such damning evidence against him.

"He has already interfered with two witnesses. There is a likelihood that, even if granted bail, there will be more interference. He interfered with State witnesses, including one who compiled the CCTV footage.

"What happened in court took us by surprise. It rattled us. We never saw it coming. Pule went through a tough period throughout her pregnancy," Katake said.

Katake concluded that the evidence against Shoba showed him as an uncaring man, who didn't love their niece.

The court was on Thursday taken through a number of WhatsApp messages between the two.

In one of the messages Pule sent Shoba, she told him that he was not there for her because he wanted her to have another abortion.

In her text, she reminded Shoba about a previous abortion he had forced her to get.Pule warned Shoba that she was not going to have another abortion, and pleaded with him for support.

Temeki read out the emotional messages Pule sent to Shoba, pleading for his attention.The court heard how, when Pule was seven months pregnant, she was given tablets by Shoba, after which she experienced excruciating abdominal pains.

Pule also wrote to Shoba to complain about the frustration caused by his ill-treatment and failure to support her emotionally and financially, as well as several attempts to force her to terminate her second pregnancy.

However, during his previous appearance, Shoba told the court he was happy with the idea of becoming a father. He added that he would not have killed Pule or his unborn child, and that he had financially assisted Pule during her pregnancy.

"I do not have a child of my own and to think that I can kill an innocent soul that is my own flesh and blood is nonsense at best, and I will challenge [Malephane's] untruthful allegations," he said in his affidavit.