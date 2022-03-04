Tshegofatso Pule: Why the alleged mastermind will apply to reopen the case

The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder returns to court on Friday.

Ntuthuko Shoba is expected to apply to reopen the case.

This comes ahead of a judgment in the high-profile murder case.

The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder is expected to apply to reopen his case in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Lawyers for Ntuthuko Shoba will apply to reopen the case, in order to present CCTV footage for Acting Judge Stuart Wilson to consider, ahead of a looming judgment in the high-profile matter.

Shoba, a former JSE analyst, is accused of plotting the murder of 28-year-old Pule, who was pregnant with his unborn child.Pule was last seen on CCTV footage at Shoba's Roodepoort home on 4 June 2020.

The video footage documented her departure in a silver/grey jeep on that evening.

Pule was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort.Her convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, alleged that he carried out the crime on Shoba's instruction.

He also testified that he was the driver of the said jeep captured on the video footage.

Shoba denied the claim, which fingered him as the alleged mastermind behind the murder, and reduced his interactions with Malephane as a means to obtain cigarettes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Shoba previously testified that Pule arranged her own transport that evening.

He said she had a conversation with the driver - which, according to him, meant that the pair knew each other.

The court previously heard that the three minutes of footage, which showed Pule's final moments alive, was a crucial element of the case.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Shoba has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

