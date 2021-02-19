59m ago

Tshegofatso Pule's former lover arrested, suspected to be murder 'mastermind'

Lwandile Bhengu
Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was found stabbed and hanged in a veld. She was eight months pregnant. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule has been arrested and is set to appear in court soon.
  • Muzikayise Malephane, who pleaded guilty to Pule's murder, is expected to turn State witness and testify against the 32-year-old.
  • Pule, 28, was eight months pregnant when she was killed in June last year.

The former lover of slain Tshegofatso Pule has been arrested on suspicion that he conspired to have her murdered.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Gauteng police confirmed this shortly after the man who had been arrested for Pule's murder, Muzikayise Malephane, pleaded guilty to killing the pregnant 28-year-old in June last year.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 that a 32-year-old man had been arrested at his home in Florida, on the West Rand, on Thursday evening.

He is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on 22 February.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane also told journalists outside the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that the person, who was known to Pule, was arrested.

News24 is aware of the person's identity, but cannot reveal it because he has not yet appeared in court. However, it is understood that he was the "mastermind" behind Pule's murder.

In June last year, Pule had gone to see her boyfriend in Florida on the West Rand. They reportedly had an argument and he later called a taxi for her.

On 5 June, Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort's Durban Deep, also on the West Rand. She had been stabbed in the chest. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

On Friday morning, Malephane pleaded guilty to the beautician's murder in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 23: Murder accus
Murder accused Muzikayise Malephane in court.

The court heard that the 31-year-old intended to turn State witness against the former lover.

He entered into a plea agreement with the State and as a result, was given a lighter sentence in exchange for his co-operation.

Malephane received 20 years for murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice, and five years for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatleng said, given Malephane's willingness to testify against the "so-called mastermind", he saw no reason not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for murder, which is life.

"It was an emotional day but it's what we've been asking for. We knew it wasn't gonna be easy but at the end of the day, our suspicions have been confirmed," said Pule's uncle, Tumisang Katake.


