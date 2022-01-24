Tshegofatso Pule's friend testifies that murder-accused Shoba was 'in a relationship' with deceased

Ntuthuko Shoba's trial is under way in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Tshegofatso Pule's friend of 16-years was the first witness called to the stand.

The court has heard that the accused and the deceased were allegedly in an on-and-off relationship.

Tshegofatso Pule's friend of 16 years has testified that, from her observation, Ntuthuko Shoba and Pule were "in a relationship", on and off since 2018.



Tshepiso Tsita, 25, was the first witness called by the State in Shoba's trial. He is accused of being the mastermind behind Pule's murder in June 2020.

She testified that she knew Shoba because, besides Pule, he had also dated her cousin.

In her testimony, Tsita said: "They (Shoba and Pule) were dating. He would come and pick her up, request her an Uber. They had a relationship, from my point of view," she said on Monday in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Pule's body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June 2020. She was eight months pregnant at the time, and it is believed that Shoba was the unborn child's father.

At the time of her disappearance, her family told media that the 28-year-old beautician had gone to visit Shoba – who they described as her boyfriend – because they were going to buy clothes for the child.

Shoba was implicated in Pule's murder after the State secured a guilty plea from Muzikayise Malephane in January last year.

He admitted to killing Pule, allegedly on instruction from Shoba.

Malephane was sentenced to 20 years for murder, five years for defeating the ends of justice, and five years for the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The trial continues.

