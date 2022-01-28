Tshegofatso Pule's killer lived a 'ganster lifestyle', court hears

Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer was living a "gangster lifestyle", the court heard.

Muzikayise Malephane told the court why he believed the accused was "afraid of him".

The trial continues on Monday.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard that Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, lived a "gangster lifestyle".

On Friday, the State re-examined Malephane in the trial of the alleged mastermind in Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba.

During his time on the witness stand, Malephane testified that he and the accused agreed on R70 000 for the murder of Pule.

During cross-examination, Malephane was probed on his lackadaisical approach to ensuring that he got the money he was offered.

Malephane responded that he was not worried about the payment because he knew he would get the money from Shoba - the accused, he said, was "afraid of him".

State advocate Faghre Mohammed raised this particular part of the testimony and asked the witness to qualify why he thought Shoba was scared of him.

"Yes, I can say that it was a lifestyle I was living before. We were stealing cars, house-breakings, taking the car parts… I could say I was living a gangster life," Malephane said.

He has now completed his evidence, after four days on the stand.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged mastermind described her pregnancy as 'iflop', court hears

Malephane admitted to shooting Pule on 4 June 2020, allegedly under Shoba's instruction.

He testified that Shoba did not want his wife to find out about Pule's pregnancy.

After shooting Pule in Noordgesig, Malephane testified that he placed the body in the back of the silver/grey Jeep, which belonged to his girlfriend, and he proceeded to Durban Deep, Roodepoort.

The convicted killer then hung Pule from a tree in a field that was 800m from where he lived with his girlfriend.

Gallo Images

Malephane pleaded guilty and was convicted of Pule's murder in February 2021.



He implicated Shoba as the alleged mastermind who instructed him to carry out the murder.

The court heard that Shoba would deny any involvement in the murder.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and count two of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues on Monday, and the State is expected to call a SAPS cellphone analyst to the stand.