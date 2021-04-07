1h ago

add bookmark

Tshegofatso Pule's murder: 'Mastermind' promises to reveal motive for killer's guilty plea at trial

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ntuthuko Shoba appears at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for his second bail application. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
Ntuthuko Shoba appears at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court for his second bail application. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
  • The alleged mastermind of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule says that he will reveal the motive for her killer's guilty plea during his trial.
  • Shoba is applying for bail for a second time in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.
  • He is due in court again on 22 April.

The alleged mastermind of the murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule says that he will wait for his trial to reveal her killer's motive for pleading guilty to her murder.

"His motive is very clear and I will test his motive and credibility during the trial," Nthuthuko Shoba said in an affidavit which was read out in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He also said that the man who killed Pule, Muzikayise Malephane, made it "very apparent in various voicenotes that are allegedly made by him that he is happy and confident that he will not even serve his full sentence".

Shoba was charged after Malephane entered into a plea deal with the State in which he fingered Shoba as the murder mastermind.

He told the court that Shoba paid him to stage Pule's suicide to hide her pregnancy from his wife.

Malephane has since been jailed.

But in the affidavit before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court, Shoba dismissed Malephane's claims as "nonsense at its best" and suggested that there was more to the plea deal than meets the eye.

READ |  Tshegofatso Pule's killer pens apology to family, details murder plot in plea agreement

"After all, I could never imagine hiring someone I know to take a hit on the mother of my child.

"There is not even a single movement of bigger amounts of money in my bank statement justifying the price for the payment for his actions as alleged," Shoba added.

He also said he knew Malephane because he sold "cigarettes and alcohol during the [Covid-19] lockdown", which he used to buy.

"That is the only conversation I had with him over the phone at any given date or time... I will disclose further during the trial," Shoba said.

Pule's uncle, Tumisang Katake, spoke to the media after the court proceedings and said that the "new facts" Shoba presented did not change their view of the accused.

"We never pronounced anything with regards to his guilt. We said as a family that we suspected from the onset when the first accused was arrested - it doesn't change. There was nothing much brought to the table that could shake the thought of him, to actually think that maybe the police may have [been] mistaken in arresting him," he said.

Shoba's bail application continues on 22 April.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshegofatso pulegautengjohannesburgcrimecourtgender based violence
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5891 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1712 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7121 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.51
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.01
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.0)
Gold
1,740.22
(-0.2)
Silver
25.16
(+0.0)
Platinum
1,230.26
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,625.50
(-2.3)
All Share
67,246
(-1.2)
Top 40
61,502
(-1.4)
Financial 15
12,181
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
87,668
(-2.5)
Resource 10
68,470
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo