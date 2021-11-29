Tshwane accounts for almost half of the country's new Covid-19 infections

Tshwane accounted for almost half of the new confirmed Covid-19 infections reported in South Africa on 28 November.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says the country recorded 2 858 new infections on Sunday, while Tshwane recorded 1 387 of those new infections.

As of Sunday, the country had recorded 2 961 406 Covid-19 cases with 89 797 Covid-19 related deaths.

Almost half of the new confirmed Covid-19 infections reported in South Africa on Sunday were recorded in the City of Tshwane.



According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a total of 2 858 new infections were recorded on 28 November.

Of the total reported infections, Tshwane recorded 1 387. The entire Gauteng province recorded 2 308 new infections on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said the city had recorded a notable increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases.

As of 29 November, the capital city accounted for 6 697 of Gauteng's 12 312 cases.

READ | Covid-19: Almost 90% of people hospitalised in Tshwane not vaccinated, NICD

A week ago, Tshwane's active cases stood at 1 689.

"This is a significant change," Williams said.

"New confirmed daily cases have also increased rapidly, reaching the 1 000 mark. This represents a sharp rise from last week where confirmed daily cases averaged around 300."

New daily infections in Tshwane:

• Thursday, 25 November: 547 new cases • Friday, 26 November: 1 100 new cases • Saturday, 27 November: 1 089 new cases • Sunday, 28 November: 1 387 new cases • Monday, 29 November: 1 204 new cases

News24 recently reported that a cluster outbreak had driven the increase in infections in Gauteng among students at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria.

During an address to the nation on Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted the uptick in cases and also spoke about the emergence of a new coronavirus variant which has been called Omicron.

READ | Covid-19: Increased Gauteng cases driven by cluster outbreak among students

Ramaphosa maintained that the best defence against Covid-19 was through vaccination.

He added that South Africa would stay at Lockdown Level One and that mandatory vaccines were being discussed.

Williams also encouraged people to get vaccinated while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

"I want to appeal to residents to continue practising social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitising regularly," Williams said.

"Vaccination is critically important to ensure that we prevent an increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations."

As of 28 November, South Africa had recorded a total of 2 961 406 Covid-19 cases with 89 797 Covid-19 related deaths.