Tshwane ATM bombing: 5 men arrested, gun, stained cash, explosives recovered

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Suspects believed to be part of a gang blowing up ATMs with explosives.
Supplied by SAPS
  • Police have arrested five alleged members of a gang responsible for ATM bombings.
  • The suspects were caught after an ATM was bombed.
  • More than three suspects fled on foot. 

Five alleged ATM bombers have been arrested after being found with stained cash and explosives.

The suspects, who were arrested on Friday morning, are reportedly linked to a series of ATM bombings in Tshwane.

Police said Crime Intelligence members had been investigating the gang, and the suspects were later arrested at a safe house in Garankuwa, hours after allegedly blowing up an ATM.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers were notified about an ATM bombing and a fuel station being robbed in Carousel View at around 13:30.

He added several police units were activated and led to a safe house in Garankuwa.

"As the police approached, [the] suspects opened fire, and a shootout ensued," Masondo said.

"Four suspects were arrested at the safe house. More than three others fled on foot. Police chased after those who escaped, arrested the fifth suspect and recovered a firearm. At the safe house, police recovered explosives and stained cash believed to be taken from a bombed ATM," he added.

Police arrested five alleged ATM bombers and recovered explosives and stained cash believed to be taken from the destroyed ATM.
Supplied.

Stained cash recovered during the arrest of the suspects. 

Police said the suspects would be profiled to link them to other bombings.

They are expected to appear in court facing business robbery, possession of explosives, suspected stolen property, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and attempted murder charges. 


