Tshwane audit a 'nail in the coffin': Expect a motion of no confidence in mayor, says ANC

The ANC caucus in the Tshwane council is engaging with coalition members on a possible motion of no confidence in Mayor Randall Williams at the next council meeting on 26 January.

This was announced on Tuesday at the party's press briefing held to discuss the finding by the Auditor-General on the City’s finances.

The party said this was the "final nail [in] the coffin" for Williams.

The audit, which was leaked last week, found irregular expenditure of R10 billion, unauthorised expenditure of R647 million, and fruitless and wasteful expenditure being understated by over R1 billion, among other issues.

ANC regional secretary George Matjila said the caucus would "prepare for the battle ahead" of the council sitting.

"We will engage think-alike parties in council on a possible motion of no confidence against [the mayor] and his executive.

"They have delivered their final nail [in] the coffin, and we will not relent on our responsibility as an opposition and majority party in the Tshwane council."





Speaking during question-and-answer session with media after the briefing, he said: "The DA mayor has demonstrated arrogance to the community [of Tshwane]."

The motion of no confidence will be over the controversial R26 billion power station revamp tender.

Opposition parties are accusing the mayor of forcing City officials to compile a forensic report to push through an unsolicited bid to revamp two power stations.

The City received an unsolicited bid from the Kratos consortium to revamp and maintain the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations, which have not been operational since 2014.

Williams's spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said there would be another briefing in the week which would respond to the ANC's remarks.

He referred News24 to a press release on Sunday by the governing multiparty coalition, which noted the "serious findings" arising from the Auditor-General's report.

"From the outset, the multiparty coalition is unequivocal in expressing its disappointment with the audit findings and expects urgent remedial action, deep reform and real accountability.

"Our efforts to displace failed ANC governance can never see regressions in the standards of good governance. The national structures of the multiparty coalition will meet with the executive team forming the mayoral committee in the City of Tshwane.

"While every effort is made to localise coalition management, the national coalition structures must be briefed on the causal factors behind the audit findings as well as the measures that will be undertaken for remedial action."

The coalition said it took over the metro's leadership five months after the 2021/2022 financial year commenced.

It said it would respond to the Auditor-General's report "decisively with remedial action, consequence management and transparency".

The ANC responded by accusing the mayor of failing to take responsibility.



