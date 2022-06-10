Tshwane bus crash: Investigate the cause of the accident for families to find closure - Mashaba

Tshwane EMS said 15 people were killed and 37 injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on Friday morning.

Eight women and seven men died in the collision, while seven people suffered critical injuries.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has sent his condolences to the bereaved families of the 15 people killed when a bus and truck collided on the M17 at Hornsnek Road in Pretoria on Friday.

They were apparently all on their way to work at the time and travelling in a bus owned by Thari Bus Service.

Williams said: “I would like to pass my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the fatal crash that occurred this morning. I also want to wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

“This is a deeply tragic event and we are truly saddened by the loss of life. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”

Action SA's Herman Mashaba also sent his condolences to the affected families.

Mashaba said the Department of Roads and Transport has to do a better job at improving the state of the country's road infrastructure "not to mention ensuring there is good visibility for driving at night or in the early hours of the morning when it is still dark.

"Even more worrying is the fact that even as we deal with issues of infrastructure, the erosion or rule of law has permeated deep into out society.

"Many people choose not to obey the rules of the road notwithstanding the possibility of fatally wounding other motorists and passengers alike.

Mashaba said:

ActionSA calls upon accounting authorities to diligently undergo the investigation into the cause of the accident so the families of the deceased may find closure and the outcomes may be captured for remedy to prevent future fatalities on our roads.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said emergency services received a call at about 05:05 that a bus and a truck had collided on the M17 in Patryshoek near the Bundu Inn Resort.

Mabaso said on arrival, they found multiple patients lying around the scene and some were still trapped inside both vehicles.

He said 15 people were declared dead on the scene, while 37 were transported to Dr George Mukhari, Steve Biko and Kalafong hospitals.

"Of the 15 deceased, eight were females and seven males, whereas 26 patients sustained minor to moderate injuries, four sustained moderate to critical injuries and seven suffered critical injuries."

The Tshwane Metro Police Department said on Friday afternoon that the road has since been reopened for traffic.





