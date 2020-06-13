9m ago

add bookmark

Tshwane Emergency Services station in Silverton closed following confirmed Covid-19 case

Alex Mitchley
Another government services office has closed because of Covid-19.
Another government services office has closed because of Covid-19.
Getty Images
  • The Tshwane Emergency Services Department Station 4 in Silverton has been closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
  • The staff member was asymptomatic, according to the screenings at the station.
  • He decided to get tested after a family member in his household tested positive for the virus. 

The Tshwane Emergency Services Department Station 4 in Silverton has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

According to a statement from the City of Tshwane, the staff member decided to get tested and went into isolation after a family member in his household tested positive for the virus.

The staff member received his test results on Friday afternoon, confirming that had also contracted the virus.

READ | Covid-19: Tshwane clinic closed after two staff members test positive

According to the City, the staff member was asymptomatic as he was screened daily, passing the screening before entering the station.

PPEs

"The staff member wore appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) daily," City spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said.

"The closure of the station is also an opportunity to allow the building and emergency response resources to be sanitised and deep cleaned further; as much as it is done so consistently against the coronavirus risk."

In the meantime, the rest of the staff working the same shift as the member who tested positive, have been placed in isolation and were tested for Covid-19.

READ | Covid-19: Pretoria Magistrate's Court and SA Air Force headquarters temporarily closed

"All contacts will be traced and managed accordingly as per the Department of Health guidelines," Mabaso added.

"The City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan, which is backed by expertly advised protocols and guidelines. We will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect our most important asset - our valuable staff as well as our residents - who look up to us for a diligent and professional service."

"The Emergency Services Department will continue to respond to all emergency incidents reported in the areas covered by the closed station from surrounding Fire Stations. All life-threatening emergencies must be reported on the City's toll free 107 emergency number."

Related Links
Covid-19: Tshwane clinic closed after two staff members test positive
Mamelodi Baptist Church will not reopen due to 'unacceptably high' infection rate in Tshwane
Western Cape neighbourhood watches to resume, but restricted to 20 patrollers
Read more on:
tshwane emergency servicespretoriacoronavirus
Lottery
One person nets R285k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7940 votes
Cricket
12% - 2303 votes
Soccer
24% - 4529 votes
Golf
7% - 1348 votes
Other
15% - 2954 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo