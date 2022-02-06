21m ago

Tshwane flooding: Man found dead in submerged vehicle

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Police divers retrieved a body from a vehicle submerged in the Hennopsrivier (Supplied by ER24)
ER24
  • The Tshwane flood claimed its first victim on Sunday after rescuers retrieved a body from a submerged vehicle. 
  • More than 30 people, including children, have been rescued since the heavy downpour started on Friday night.
  • Hundreds of people are taking shelter in community halls.

The Tshwane flood claimed its first victim on Sunday when rescue divers pulled a body out of a vehicle in the Hennops River.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said two cyclists raised the alarm when they saw the vehicle on Sunday morning, and worried that someone might be trapped inside. 

The river was flowing so strongly in the Clubview part of Centurion that it took specialist divers more than five to get inside the car. 

They found the man inside, but he was already dead. 

Rescuers have been working around the clock to help the stranded, said Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso. 

Heavy rain flooded areas around Tshwane from Friday night through the early hours of Saturday.

At least 30 people, including children, were rescued. 

WATCH | Tshwane flooding: Ten people rescued, one missing

Some clung to trees while they waited for help.  

Mabaso said the situation was showing signs of improving on Sunday, but then the body of the man was recovered from a Ford Ranger. 

About 700 people are sheltering in the Nelmapius Hall in Mamelodi and another 70 in the Mamelodi West Community Centre.

The Department of Social Development is helping with food and toiletries while it waits for the water to subside. 

Mabaso said some residents threw stones at rescuers who tried to get them off their roofs to safety.

He added rescuers also found a couple alive and clinging on a tree branch on Sunday morning.  

"They hung on trees overnight. It has been hectic."

Some rescuers have now been diverted to the Roodeplaat Dam where a recreational boater was swept away. 

"We found a piece of the boat," said Mabaso. 

One person was rescued earlier after the incident. 

