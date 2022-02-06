3m ago

Tshwane flooding: Ten people rescued, one missing

Nicole McCain
  • Ten people were rescued from a vehicle in rising water caused by flooding in Tshwane.
  • The search for a missing person who was swept away in the flooding, is expected to resume.
  • This comes after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Ten people were rescued from a vehicle stuck at a low water crossing outside Tshwane late on Saturday.

Rescue divers responded to the incident at Dertig, where three children and seven adults were stuck in the rising waters.

The greater Tshwane area has been experiencing heavy downpours since Friday, resulting in flooding in several areas.

On Saturday, around 60 residents from Eerste Fabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi were trapped on the roofs of their shacks after heavy flooding. The Centurion Lake Hotel was also affected by the floods.

WATCH | Tshwane flooding: Trapped informal settlement residents refuse offers for help

In addition, rescue teams responded to an incident in Babelegi in Hammanskraal where it was reported that the flooding swept away one person, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said.

"The search for the person was called off because of [poor] visibility and safety challenges for the team. The search will be resumed [on Sunday]."

Also on Saturday night in Bosplaas, Hammanskraal, a man was rescued from a truck that overturned while crossing bridge. The man managed to climb on top of the overturned truck where he waited until he was rescued.

Homes were flooded in Eersterust, Mamelodi, Gomora,  Soshanguve Block KK, Onverwacht  in Cullinan, Hammanskraal and Centurion.

Mabaso called on people to register police cases if family members of friends are missing.

"The Tshwane Emergency Services Department is continuously monitoring the situation and remains in a state of readiness," Mabaso added.

