Tshwane floods: Missing woman's body found in Olifantspruit River

A woman's body was found in the Olifantspruit River near Irene in Tshwane on Wednesday, following flooding in the area which left hundreds homeless.

The woman, who is believed to be an Uber passenger, was found at about 12:00, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

"One body has been found and the search is ongoing for more bodies," he said.

This brought the number of dead to five, Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Deputy Chief Charles Mabaso said.

Police and rescue teams are continuing to search the area for two more missing people.

The dead woman's Uber driver and one other passenger are believed to have been washed away while crossing the Olifantspruit River Brifge.

