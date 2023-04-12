Tshwane implements four-hour load reduction to ensure balanced provision of power

Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa met with Tshwane officials on Tuesday after seven powerlines collapsed on the N4.

The minister said the government and Eskom employees would be deployed to fix and replace the towers.

The City of Tshwane added it would implement four-hour blocks of load reduction in some areas to help with power distribution.

The City of Tshwane implemented load reduction measures on Wednesday as it battled to restore power to all areas in the metro after powerlines along the N4 collapsed on Sunday.

Several suburbs in the municipality still did not have electricity by Wednesday evening.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said preliminary information indicated some of the pylons collapsed, pulling down several more through their momentum.

On Tuesday, Brink told Radio 702 it would appear some of the pylons were stripped for metal before they collapsed.

He said the "damage was immense".

While Brink added there was a "strong indication" criminal activity might have contributed to the incident, he was not "clearing the City", saying he wanted to see its maintenance schedule for the pylons.

Large parts of eastern Pretoria, Pretoria North and Centurion were plunged into darkness on Sunday.

Brink's spokesperson, Sipho Stuurman, said while power had not been restored in some areas, there was significant progress.

"So far, we have made significant progress in restoring power to about 40 to 50% of the areas where the infrastructure is in good condition and responsive to back feeding."

Stuurman added the City was prioritising reconnecting those communities which have not had power for several days.

They include Mamelodi, Eersterust, Queenswood and the Waltloo Industrial Area.

Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a team from the metro's energy and electricity department was feeding the Waltloo and Mamelodi substations with electricity from the Njala infeed substation.

He added the City was implementing load reduction by rotating power from areas which have electricity to suburbs that experienced prolonged outages.

Bokaba said the Waltloo and Mamelodi substations were fed by the Pumulani substation, which had also been affected by the power outage caused by the collapsed pylons.

"The team changed the settings, did protection grading at the Njala infeed substation last evening [Tuesday], and completed the work this morning [Wednesday]."

He added the switching team was dispatched to the Waltloo and Mamelodi substations on Wednesday morning to energise transformers.

"It should be noted that this interim measure will likely overload the system, and possible trips may occur.

"To prevent possible trips due to overloading, the City will implement a four-hourly load reduction in some areas of the Waltloo, Mamelodi 1, 2, and 3, Pumulani, and Koedoespoort supply areas.

"The City acknowledges that, in addition to the daily load shedding implemented by Eskom, some residents will have to endure the extra pain of load reduction. This is done to ensure the even and balanced provision of power to all residents," said Bokaba.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visited Tshwane on Tuesday afternoon following the collapse of powerlines on Sunday.

Ramokgopa told Tshwane officials resources and staff members from the national government and Eskom would be deployed to fix the damaged powerlines.