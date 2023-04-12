37m ago

Share

Tshwane implements four-hour load reduction to ensure balanced provision of power

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tshwane implements a four-hour load reduction to multiple regions to ensure the balanced provision of power to all residents.
Tshwane implements a four-hour load reduction to multiple regions to ensure the balanced provision of power to all residents.
Getty Images
  • Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa met with Tshwane officials on Tuesday after seven powerlines collapsed on the N4.
  • The minister said the government and Eskom employees would be deployed to fix and replace the towers.
  • The City of Tshwane added it would implement four-hour blocks of load reduction in some areas to help with power distribution.

The City of Tshwane implemented load reduction measures on Wednesday as it battled to restore power to all areas in the metro after powerlines along the N4 collapsed on Sunday.

Several suburbs in the municipality still did not have electricity by Wednesday evening.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said preliminary information indicated some of the pylons collapsed, pulling down several more through their momentum.

On Tuesday, Brink told Radio 702 it would appear some of the pylons were stripped for metal before they collapsed.

He said the "damage was immense".

While Brink added there was a "strong indication" criminal activity might have contributed to the incident, he was not "clearing the City", saying he wanted to see its maintenance schedule for the pylons.

Large parts of eastern Pretoria, Pretoria North and Centurion were plunged into darkness on Sunday.

Brink's spokesperson, Sipho Stuurman, said while power had not been restored in some areas, there was significant progress.

READ | Pretoria power crisis: Eskom replaces collapsed pylons with massive monopoles

"So far, we have made significant progress in restoring power to about 40 to 50% of the areas where the infrastructure is in good condition and responsive to back feeding."

Stuurman added the City was prioritising reconnecting those communities which have not had power for several days.

They include Mamelodi, Eersterust, Queenswood and the Waltloo Industrial Area.

Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a team from the metro's energy and electricity department was feeding the Waltloo and Mamelodi substations with electricity from the Njala infeed substation.

He added the City was implementing load reduction by rotating power from areas which have electricity to suburbs that experienced prolonged outages.

Bokaba said the Waltloo and Mamelodi substations were fed by the Pumulani substation, which had also been affected by the power outage caused by the collapsed pylons.

"The team changed the settings, did protection grading at the Njala infeed substation last evening [Tuesday], and completed the work this morning [Wednesday]."

He added the switching team was dispatched to the Waltloo and Mamelodi substations on Wednesday morning to energise transformers.

"It should be noted that this interim measure will likely overload the system, and possible trips may occur.

"To prevent possible trips due to overloading, the City will implement a four-hourly load reduction in some areas of the Waltloo, Mamelodi 1, 2, and 3, Pumulani, and Koedoespoort supply areas.

"The City acknowledges that, in addition to the daily load shedding implemented by Eskom, some residents will have to endure the extra pain of load reduction. This is done to ensure the even and balanced provision of power to all residents," said Bokaba.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visited Tshwane on Tuesday afternoon following the collapse of powerlines on Sunday.

Ramokgopa told Tshwane officials resources and staff members from the national government and Eskom would be deployed to fix the damaged powerlines.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomcilliers brinkkgosientsho ramokgopagautengpretoriaelectricityservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the breakthrough arrests in the University of Fort Hare murders?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Finally, some actual progress in the investigation
14% - 178 votes
Arrests don't mean that police have a strong case
33% - 411 votes
They've caught the hitmen, but not the masterminds
53% - 651 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

9h ago

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.00
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.25
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,018.00
+2.0%
Palladium
1,471.19
+0.8%
Gold
2,010.33
+0.3%
Silver
25.40
+1.4%
Brent Crude
85.61
+1.7%
Top 40
71,965
-0.4%
All Share
77,741
-0.3%
Resource 10
70,716
-0.1%
Industrial 25
102,461
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,983
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo