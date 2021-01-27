33m ago

Tshwane metro sees 'drastic decline' in Covid-19 numbers, Mayor Randall Williams says

Nicole McCain
A health worker at the Tshwane District Hospital. (Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images)
  • Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams says Covid-19 lockdown regulations should be eased.
  • This comes after the number of Covid-19 cases in the metro decreased drastically.
  • Williams said that the national government should lift the alcohol ban and ease the curfew. 

Mayor Randall Williams wants the economy in the metro to be opened, saying that the number of Covid-19 cases in the City of Tshwane has "declined significantly" in the last two weeks.

"Covid-19 cases in Tshwane have declined significantly. We must now open our economy," Williams said.

Last week, the City of Tshwane started to experience a sustained decline in the number of positive Covid-19 cases, which has declined further this week.

"On 26 January 2021, there were 5 922 active Covid-19 cases in the city. A week ago, on 19 January 2021, there were 13 399 active Covid-19 cases. This is a decrease of 7 477 active cases during the past week," Williams said.

He called on the national government to review adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations, adding that "reasonable approaches can be implemented" while the City continues to monitor pressure on hospitals.

'Value chain'

"We must now push towards ensuring that we begin opening the economy," he said.

Williams also advocated for the offsite sale of alcohol from Mondays to Thursdays, as well as an easing of the curfew.

"Continued restrictions on the sale of alcohol affects multiple stakeholders in a value chain that spans and affects thousands of jobs in this country. This includes farmers, logistic companies, bottle manufacturers, the breweries, the alcohol retail sector, the restaurant and hospitality sector and various other stakeholders.

"We must find the balance between the protection of lives and livelihoods. We must open our economy," he said.

