Tshwane protesters demand service delivery: How the situation was defused

Alex Mitchley
iStock
  • Protesters took control of the entrance to the Tshwane municipal offices in Akasia on Wednesday.
  • The protesters are demanding proper access roads, so they can receive services.
  • The group dispersed after the Tshwane MMC listened to their grievances.

A group of protesters held the Tshwane municipal offices in Akasia 'hostage' on Wednesday, demanding service delivery for their informal settlement. 

The group of around 80 community members, from the Changing Spot informal settlement near Rosslyn, took control of the entrance. They would not allow City officials to leave. 

News24 observed how the protesters controlled the gate, while law enforcement waited outside. 

The protesters did not storm the municipal buildings, but waited patiently in the parking lot. 

One of the community leaders told News24 the informal settlement community was desperate for service delivery, and it needed to start with roads. 

He explained that Changing Spot has no access roads. As a result, the area has not been policed, and ambulances cannot service the area either. 

The community leader demanded the immediate grading of the gravel roads. 

ALSO READ | DUT closes all campuses as 'fake news' on walk-in registrations leads to protest

He added that the community was angry their pleas had not been heard, which is why they took over the municipal offices. 

"This is where services are paid, so we are holding this place hostage until we get answers," he said. 

Just after 14:00, the Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport, Dikeledi Selowa, arrived to listen to the community's grievances. 

Following her arrival, the gates were opened and City officials left in their vehicles. 

Selowa said there were conflicting reports about why people were protesting, but that she took it upon herself "to come and find out what was happening because officials were held hostage".

After speaking to the community leaders, Selowa said she would brief her fellow MMCs about the issues and try to find solutions. 

Selowa said there was a process under way to formalise Changing Spot. However, it had been delayed because the project manager, Mthokozisi Ntumba, was shot and killed during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in March. 

Ntumba, who had just left a clinic, was allegedly shot with rubber bullets at close range by police officers, who were dispersing protesting students from the area. 

Four police officers were arrested and have been charged with murder.

Read more on:
tshwanepretoriaprotests
