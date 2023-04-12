Tshwane speaker remains in his seat after DA and coalition partners fail to remove him

The speaker of Tshwane, Mncedi Ndzwanana, will remain in his position after he dismissed the DA's petition for a no-confidence vote.

The party sought to remove Ndzwanana, a councillor from the African Transformation Movement.

But Ndzwanana found the petition did not meet the legal basis for it to be heard.

The DA has failed in its efforts to remove African Transformation Movement councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana as City of Tshwane speaker.

Ndzwanana was set to face a motion of no confidence in the council on Wednesday after the DA filed a petition calling for the special sitting.

The meeting was preceded by a court case in which Ndzwanana successfully challenged the DA's request to have him interdicted from chairing the meeting that would debate his fitness to hold office.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled on Tuesday that Ndzwanana was legally allowed to chair council proceedings.

The DA questioned whether the speaker was biased because the ANC and EFF ensured his election.

Ndzwanana dismissed the petition for a no-confidence vote, saying that it did not meet the minimum requirements.

"I have also read the motion, and its advanced facts and opinions. The rules state that advanced opinions that contain discriminating and disparaging should be dismissed.

"Over and above, the petition no longer meets the minimum requirements for a petition in terms of the Municipal Structures Act. I, therefore, disallow this petition. Consequently, this meeting adjourned," Ndzwanana said to loud applause from the ANC and EFF.

DA councillor Jacqui Uys, who serves as a caucus leader, attempted to request the appointment of an acting speaker, but the speaker dismissed it.

As he cheered the dismissal of the petition, EFF Tshwane leader Obakeng Ramabodu said Ndzwanana would never be removed by the DA.

The DA's own political debacles in the metro may have contributed to the dismissal of the petition because the DA and its coalition partners no longer hold the 108 majority they had when they filed it.

A DA councillor resigned last week, creating a vacancy in the metro and causing political contestation among the DA and its coalition partners.

The party and its coalition partners sought to remove Ndzwanana and replace him with a candidate from the coalition after the last speaker election was mishandled by the DA.

The party, which holds the mayoral seat with Cilliers Brink, will have a challenging time bringing successful motions of no-confidence against Ndzwanana because of the decreased majority.

A council sitting to pass the budget is scheduled for Thursday, and the DA will have a tough time convincing the opposition led by the ANC and the EFF to support its passing.

The City has had to extend deadlines to pass the budget, and if it fails to succeed, it faces the dim prospect of the metro being placed under administration by the Gauteng government.