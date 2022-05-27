Tshwane woman fears for her life after husband arrested for allegedly organising hit on her mom

Firefighter Sonile Mnguni was gunned down outside of the Bronkhorstspruit fire station on 16 February.

Her son-in-law and an alleged hitman have since been arrested for her murder.

Mnguni’s daughter fears she may also be killed if her estranged husband is granted bail.

Deliwe Letsoalo, whose estranged husband is accused of murdering her firefighter mother Sonile Mnguni, fears she may also be killed if he is granted bail.



Frans Letsoalo, 51, and alleged hitman Sizwe Nhlapho, 28, appeared in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court for the start of their bail application.

Mnguni was gunned down on 16 February outside the Bronkhorstspruit fire station where she used to work, 50km east of Pretoria.

She allegedly had received a number of calls from someone wanting to buy atchar from her on the day she was murdered.

She was then lured out of the station under the pretence of a sale and was shot six times.

Her estranged son-in-law, taxi boss Frans Letsoalo, 51 and the alleged hitman Sizwe Nhlapho, 28, were arrested on 20 May.

In his bail affidavit read in the court, Letsoalo claimed he had never met his co-accused until after his arrest. He said he had an alibi for the night that Mnguni was shot. Nhlapho also said he did not know Letsoalo and that he would be pleading not guilty.



Both men have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. During the bail application, the State placed on record details of how the two accused were linked to each other.

The investigating officer Johannes Tjiane said authorities had evidence of cellphones and SIM cards belonging to both accused and could prove how they were communicating with one another on the day of the murder. It was also placed on record that Mnguni was being called on the day of her murder via a SIM card that could be linked to both accused.

Tjiane testified they were able to place Nhlapho in Bronkhorstspruit through his cellphone pinging towers in the area. During his evidence in chief, Tjiane also claimed Letsoalo sent Nhlapho his estranged wife’s contact details.

Tijane also questioned whether they had planned to commit more murders.

Fears for her life

Mnguni's daughter Deliwe told News24 she was scared and feared she would not be safe if her estranged husband was released on bail.

"I don’t feel safe with my husband outside,” Letsoalo said.

“I know he has been planning to harm me, it’s just I never thought it would go as far as him killing my mother.”

She said she was nervous during the bail application as she thought the accused would be granted bail. However, after hearing testimony from the investigating officer, she was reassured as she believed the State has a strong case and bail will eventually be denied.

The bail application has been postponed to 15 June for cross-examination of Tjiane.

