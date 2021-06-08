Tshwane's Covid-19 infections jump above 6 000 as City adds 5 more vaccination sites

Active cases of SARS-CoV2 have jumped to 6 492 in Tshwane.

The City had also recorded between 800 to 900 new daily infections since last week.

The capital city has also increased its Covid-19 vaccination sites from 14 to 19.

As the City of Tshwane has exceeded 6 000 active Covid-19 cases, it increased the vaccination sites in the capital city from 14 to 19.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said the City had seen another significant increase in the number of active infections of the novel coronavirus which causes Covid-19.

"Our most recent Covid-19 report indicates that active cases have now jumped to 6 492," Williams said.

READ | Covid-19: Active infections in Tshwane increase to more than 4 400

"This is yet again, another noticeably high week-on-week increase in active cases. In the previous week, the figure stood at 4 444 active cases."

According to the City, confirmed daily cases had also increased from between 800 to 900 cases per day.

Daily cases since 3 June:

- 3 June: 842 new cases - 4 June: 770 new cases - 5 June: 904 new cases - 6 June: 858 new cases - 7 June: 922 new cases

As of 7 June, Tshwane had recorded 124 561 infections, with Gauteng recording a total of 474 848 cases. The capital city also had a Covid-19 related death toll of 3 235, where the province had recorded a total of 11 411 Covid-19 deaths.

Johannesburg was the worst affected metro in the province, with 186 175 confirmed infections and 3 580 Covid-19 related deaths.

South Africa had so far recorded 1 699 849 cases, with 3 285 infections recorded in the past 24-hour reporting cycle as of 7 June. The country's death toll stood at 57 063.

READ | No vaccine priority for South Africans with comorbidities - ever

"The continued increase in active Covid-19 cases indicates that we are now truly in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," the mayor said.

"It is important that we all adhere to adjusted Level 2 regulations and continue to be vigilant while practising safety measures such as wearing of masks, washing hands regularly and social distancing."

Vaccinations

Williams also said Tshwane was continuing with its vaccination programmes and called on those eligible to register for vaccination in this current phase of the rollout.

"We have qualified and professional staff at all our vaccination sites. They are committed to the cause and will prioritise every eligible individual that comes for vaccination."

On Tuesday, the City announced it had added new vaccination sites in an effort to enhance its vaccination drive for people aged 60 and above.

"The City initially had 14 official vaccination sites for Phase 2 of mass vaccination, and today we are ecstatic to announce that we have managed to secure five additional sites, bringing the total number of sites to 19," a statement read.

"The additional vaccination sites is a remarkable milestone in the fight against this dreadful pandemic."

Vaccination sites: