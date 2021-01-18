Tuckshop owner arrested for allegedly molesting, tying up girl, 10

A Mitchells Plain shopkeeper has been charged with kidnapping a young girl.

The child was found at the man's shop after going missing on Saturday afternoon.

The girl's grandmother said she had been molested, tied up, and her mouth was covered, except when the suspect allegedly gave her sweets before taping it shut again.

A Mitchells Plain shopkeeper is behind bars on a kidnapping charge after he allegedly molested a girl who had bought sweets at his shop.

The Daily Voice reported the child had gone missing on Saturday afternoon and, following a search, was found at the tuckshop when locals saw her through a hole and kicked open the door.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed to News24 the girl went missing in Blombos Street, Lentegeur, and was later found in a tuckshop.

The suspect, 43, was arrested and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court soon.

The grandmother, who said the child was 10, told the publication the police had been called when they realised the girl was missing after 17:00, but they failed to respond. A search followed and flyers were distributed.

She said she was approached by someone just before 22:00, who said the child was last seen at the shop.

After finding the child, locals threated violence.

The suspect was arrested by police, the report reads, and his shop was ransacked.

According to the publication, the man had been accused of molestation at previous shops he owned in Bishop Lavis, and Ravensmead.

Meanwhile, a man charged with the rape of another Mitchells Plain girl was on Monday released following his arrest for breaking bail conditions.

The former senior manager for the City of Cape Town was initially charged in June last year after his alleged victim reportedly told a friend that the suspect, who spent much time at the family's Strandfontein home, raped her over a period of three years.

He was released on bail, but allegedly attended a funeral in Strandfontein on 3 January.

The man, 54, was released following his appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court pending an enquiry, National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen